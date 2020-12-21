 
 

Kimberley Walsh Deems Pregnancy With Third Child 'Something to Get Excited About'

The Girls Aloud member reveals that she and husband Justin Scott broke the baby news to their young sons by creating a Christmas treasure hunt which led to an announcement note under the tree.

AceShowbiz - British pop star Kimberley Walsh is pregnant with her third child.

The Girls Aloud star is set to become a mum for the third time with her husband Justin Scott, after confirming the happy news in an interview with OK! magazine.

"For the family, it's been a bit of light in the distance and something to look towards and get excited about, and plan for," gushed the "Call the Shots" singer, 39, who is 15 weeks pregnant.

Revealing her bump is already showing, Kimberley added: "Because it's my third it's going to pop out a little bit quicker... And I do tend to have quite big bumps!"

The star went on to explain how pregnancy has been different this time around due to the coronavirus pandemic, with restrictions meaning she had to attend her 12-week scan alone while Justin was looking after their two kids, who were at home due to an outbreak at their school.

"We have to accept there's going to be a few things like that thrown at us along the way," mused Kimberley. "If you have a baby in these times, it's not going to be straightforward."

However, the "Biology" singer is looking forward to putting her feet up and enjoying her pregnancy journey this time around, as she was so busy with work commitments when she had her previous two kids.

"We chatted throughout the lockdown and said family is everything and we're not really done, and we'd quite like to add one more to the fold," shared the star. "We're just lucky it happened quite quickly."

She also revealed how the couple broke the baby news to their young sons, Bobby and Cole, explaining they created a Christmas treasure hunt which led to a note under the tree which read: "Mummy has a baby in her tummy."

