 
 

Tom Cruise Secretly Takes Romance With 'Mission: Impossible VII' Co-Star Hayley Atwell Off Set?

Tom Cruise Secretly Takes Romance With 'Mission: Impossible VII' Co-Star Hayley Atwell Off Set?
WENN/ Nigel Cornell
Celebrity

The Ethan Hunt depicter is reported to have grown closer to the 'Captain America' actress, who is 20 years his junior, by lockdown and the difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Dec 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - Tom Cruise appeared to have been romancing Hayley Atwell in secret. Having worked closely together to film "Mission: Impossible VII" amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Ethan Hunt depicter was reported to have quietly grown closer to his British co-star off the set.

The 58-year-old actor was said to develop a close bond with the "Captain America" actress, who is 20 years his junior, while shooting the movie in Italy and in the United Kingdom. Offering details of the two's relationship was a production source who told The Sun, "[They] hit it off from day one."

"Lockdown, and all the difficulties that came with it, brought them even closer and they've become fairly inseparable," the source added. "They've been meeting up after hours, and she's been to his London pad. They get on brilliantly, and both seem very happy."

  See also...

Before being romantically linked to Hayley, Tom was married three times. The "Top Gun" actor first tied the knot to Mimi Rogers, whom he split from in 1990. He later wed Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001, with whom he shares two children together. His third marriage was to Katie Holmes which ended up in a divorce in 2012. With the actress, he fathered 14-year-old daughter Suri.

Since his divorce with Katie, the Scientologist was rumored to be dating "Orange is the New Black" alum Laura Prepon. He also sparked romance rumors with "The Handmaid's Tale" star Elisabeth Moss. However, Elizabeth shut down the speculations in March 2020, stating that she was "confused" with their engagement rumors.

As for Tom's new rumored flame, Hayley was known to be in a two-year relationship with model Evan Jones before the two of them separated in 2015. Most recently, the former "Marvel's Agent Carter" star dated an English doctor, but was unveiled to have split earlier this year.

You can share this post!

Justin Timberlake Fights for LGBTQ Boy in First 'Palmer' Trailer
Related Posts
Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer Honored by U.S. Navy for Their Movie 'Top Gun'

Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer Honored by U.S. Navy for Their Movie 'Top Gun'

Tom Cruise Refuses to Run Alongside Co-Stars in His Movies

Tom Cruise Refuses to Run Alongside Co-Stars in His Movies

Tom Cruise Keen to Move to the U.K. After Quarantining at Scientology's Headquarters

Tom Cruise Keen to Move to the U.K. After Quarantining at Scientology's Headquarters

NASA Official Hopes for Tom Cruise to Inspire the Next Elon Musk With His Space-Themed Movie

NASA Official Hopes for Tom Cruise to Inspire the Next Elon Musk With His Space-Themed Movie

Most Read
Kobe Bryant's Widow Vanessa 'Disappointed' by Mom's Lawsuit Trying to Gain 'Financial Windfall'
Celebrity

Kobe Bryant's Widow Vanessa 'Disappointed' by Mom's Lawsuit Trying to Gain 'Financial Windfall'

The Mexican Kim Kardashian, Joselyn Cano, Dead at 29

The Mexican Kim Kardashian, Joselyn Cano, Dead at 29

'Cosby Show' Star Keshia Knight Pulliam Engaged to Actor Brad James

'Cosby Show' Star Keshia Knight Pulliam Engaged to Actor Brad James

Shaquille O'Neal Tells Ex-Girlfriend Moniece Slaughter to Kill Herself in Angry Text Exchange

Shaquille O'Neal Tells Ex-Girlfriend Moniece Slaughter to Kill Herself in Angry Text Exchange

Tiny's Daughter Zonnique Pullins Gives Birth to 'Fat and Cute' Baby

Tiny's Daughter Zonnique Pullins Gives Birth to 'Fat and Cute' Baby

Rose McGowan Blasts NY Times for Hiding Harvey Weinstein's African American Male Victim

Rose McGowan Blasts NY Times for Hiding Harvey Weinstein's African American Male Victim

Wannabe Instagram Star Laughs in Court After Ripping Mom's Heart Out

Wannabe Instagram Star Laughs in Court After Ripping Mom's Heart Out

Actress Ann Reinking Dies in Her Sleep at Age 71

Actress Ann Reinking Dies in Her Sleep at Age 71

Tyler Perry Posts Subtle Thirst Trap as He Announces Split From Longtime Partner Gelila Bekele

Tyler Perry Posts Subtle Thirst Trap as He Announces Split From Longtime Partner Gelila Bekele

Report: Christina Milian and Matt Pokora Got Married a Day Prior to Baby No. 2 News

Report: Christina Milian and Matt Pokora Got Married a Day Prior to Baby No. 2 News

TLC 'Saddened' to Learn of Jacob Roloff's Alleged Molestation by 'Little People' Producer

TLC 'Saddened' to Learn of Jacob Roloff's Alleged Molestation by 'Little People' Producer

Lamar Odom's GF Sabrina Parr Talks About Trust Issue After Rekindling Their Romance

Lamar Odom's GF Sabrina Parr Talks About Trust Issue After Rekindling Their Romance

Rita Ora Flying to Bulgaria Following Backlash After Violating U.K. Lockdown Rules

Rita Ora Flying to Bulgaria Following Backlash After Violating U.K. Lockdown Rules