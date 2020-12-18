 
 

'Star Wars' Boba Fett Actor Jeremy Bulloch Dead After Battling Parkinson's

Fellow 'Star Wars' actors Mark Hamill and Billy Dee Williams are among celebrities who have paid tribute to the 75-year-old after his family confirms he died from health complications.

AceShowbiz - Jeremy Bulloch has lost his battle with Parkinson’s disease. The actor, who is best known for playing bounty hunter Boba Fett in the "Star Wars" film series, passed away at the age of 75 from health complications in a London hospital on Thursday, December 17.

Jeremy's death was confirmed by his longtime agent Kelly Andrews. "We are very sad to announce the death of actor Jeremy Bulloch, earlier today," Andrews' statement to USA TODAY read. "He died peacefully, in hospital, surrounded by his family, from health complications following his many years living with Parkinson's disease."

Also announcing the devastating news was the official Twitter account of "Star Wars". Its tweet read, "Jeremy Bulloch, whose unforgettable performance as notorious bounty hunter Boba Fett has captivated audiences since he first appeared in 1980's 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back', has sadly passed away."

In the wake of Jeremy's passing, his fellow "Star Wars" actors Billy Dee Williams and Mark Hamill offered their condolences via Twitter. Billy tweeted, "Today we lost the best bounty hunter in the galaxy RIP Jeremy Bulloch #BobaFett."

As for Mark, he took to his own page to note, "Jeremy Bulloch was the quintessential English gentleman. A fine actor, delightful company & so kind to everyone lucky enough to meet or work with him." He continued, "I will deeply miss him & am so grateful to have known him."

Daniel Logan, who played young Boba Fett in "Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones", also issued his own tribute. He posted on Instagram, "IT BRINGS ME TO TEARS TO ANNOUNCE JEREMY BULLOCH HAS PAST AWAY.!! RIP LEGEND ILL NEVER FORGET ALL YOU'VE TAUGHT ME.!! I'LL LOVE YOU FOREVER.!! CONVENTIONS WONT BE THE SAME WITHOUT YOU MAY THE FORCE BE WITH YOU ALWAYS."

Having numerous acting credits under his belt, Jeremy made his first appearance as Boba Fett in 1980's "The Empire Strikes Back", before making his return in 1983's "Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi". He also appeared in a number of other movies, including James Bond's "The Spy Who Loved Me" and "Octopussy". He also had TV credits under his belt for "Doctor Who".

The late English star is survived by his wife Maureen and their 3 sons.

