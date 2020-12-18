Justin Timberlake Fights for LGBTQ Boy in First 'Palmer' Trailer

Movie

The 'Trolls World Tour' star plays an ex-convict who adjusts to life outside prison when he unexpectedly forms a bond with a young boy, who suffers bullying from his peers.

AceShowbiz - Justin Timberlake returns to acting in the first trailer for upcoming film "Palmer". Released on Thursday, December 17, the promo video gives an emotional look at the touching story of an unlikely relationship between an ex-convict and an LGBTQ kid.

The "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer portrays Eddie Palmer, a former high school football star whose professional career was shattered after he was imprisoned. Returning home after serving 12 years in prison, Eddie finds himself struggling to adjust to his new life while working as a janitor.

When he's forced to babysit Sam (Ryder Allen), a young boy abandoned by his mother, Eddie forms an unlikely bond with the gender non-conforming child. Eddie teaches Sam to defend himself from his peers, who often bully him because he's different.

While caring for Sam, Eddie also meets and starts a relationship with Maggie Hayes (Alisha Wainwright), a teacher. As Eddie faces judgment from those around him for raising the kid, his past threatens to ruin his new life and family.

But as the official logline for the movie puts it, "Family is who you make it," Eddie isn't going to give up his new family that easily. "The truth is I haven't felt like I was good at anything...until Sam," he says in voiceover in the trailer. In another scene taking place in what looks like a courtroom, he promises, "I will not abandon that boy."

The trailer is set to "Redemption", a new original single from Nathaniel Rateliff.

Directed by Fisher Stevens from a screenplay by Cheryl Guerriero, "Palmer" also stars June Squibb as Vivian Palmer, Juno Temple as Sam's mother Shelly, Jesse C. Boyd as Coles, J.D. Evermore as Principal Forbes, Lance E. Nichols as Sibs and Jay Florsheim as a football referee.

The drama film is set to be released on Apple TV+ starting January 29, 2021.