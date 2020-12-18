 
 

Justin Timberlake Fights for LGBTQ Boy in First 'Palmer' Trailer

Movie

The 'Trolls World Tour' star plays an ex-convict who adjusts to life outside prison when he unexpectedly forms a bond with a young boy, who suffers bullying from his peers.

  • Dec 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - Justin Timberlake returns to acting in the first trailer for upcoming film "Palmer". Released on Thursday, December 17, the promo video gives an emotional look at the touching story of an unlikely relationship between an ex-convict and an LGBTQ kid.

The "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer portrays Eddie Palmer, a former high school football star whose professional career was shattered after he was imprisoned. Returning home after serving 12 years in prison, Eddie finds himself struggling to adjust to his new life while working as a janitor.

When he's forced to babysit Sam (Ryder Allen), a young boy abandoned by his mother, Eddie forms an unlikely bond with the gender non-conforming child. Eddie teaches Sam to defend himself from his peers, who often bully him because he's different.

While caring for Sam, Eddie also meets and starts a relationship with Maggie Hayes (Alisha Wainwright), a teacher. As Eddie faces judgment from those around him for raising the kid, his past threatens to ruin his new life and family.

  See also...

But as the official logline for the movie puts it, "Family is who you make it," Eddie isn't going to give up his new family that easily. "The truth is I haven't felt like I was good at anything...until Sam," he says in voiceover in the trailer. In another scene taking place in what looks like a courtroom, he promises, "I will not abandon that boy."

The trailer is set to "Redemption", a new original single from Nathaniel Rateliff.

Directed by Fisher Stevens from a screenplay by Cheryl Guerriero, "Palmer" also stars June Squibb as Vivian Palmer, Juno Temple as Sam's mother Shelly, Jesse C. Boyd as Coles, J.D. Evermore as Principal Forbes, Lance E. Nichols as Sibs and Jay Florsheim as a football referee.

The drama film is set to be released on Apple TV+ starting January 29, 2021.

You can share this post!

'Little House on the Prairie' to Get Reboot Treatment as One-Hour Series

Tom Cruise Secretly Takes Romance With 'Mission: Impossible VII' Co-Star Hayley Atwell Off Set?
Related Posts
Justin Timberlake's 'Palmer' to Be Released as Video on Demand by Apple

Justin Timberlake's 'Palmer' to Be Released as Video on Demand by Apple

Justin Timberlake Joins Forces With Fisher Stevens for Indie Drama 'Palmer'

Justin Timberlake Joins Forces With Fisher Stevens for Indie Drama 'Palmer'

Most Read
Chris Pratt's Homophobic Allegation Resurfaces After Star-Lord Is Outed as Bisexual
Movie

Chris Pratt's Homophobic Allegation Resurfaces After Star-Lord Is Outed as Bisexual

Rachael Leigh Cook Gets Involved With 'She's All That' Remake

Rachael Leigh Cook Gets Involved With 'She's All That' Remake

Viola Davis Gets Real About How She Views Her 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Character

Viola Davis Gets Real About How She Views Her 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Character

Tom Cruise Caught Going on Tirade at 'Mission: Impossible 7' Crew for Breaking COVID Rules

Tom Cruise Caught Going on Tirade at 'Mission: Impossible 7' Crew for Breaking COVID Rules

Robert Downey Jr. Admits His 'Iron Man' Role 'Creatively Satisfying'

Robert Downey Jr. Admits His 'Iron Man' Role 'Creatively Satisfying'

Jon Hamm Set to Begin Filming 'Fletch' Remake in Spring 2021

Jon Hamm Set to Begin Filming 'Fletch' Remake in Spring 2021

Whitney Houston Biopic Casts Naomi Ackie in Lead Role After 'Exhaustive Search'

Whitney Houston Biopic Casts Naomi Ackie in Lead Role After 'Exhaustive Search'

George Clooney Believes Tom Cruise Is 'Absolutely Right' for COVID-19 Rant on 'M:I7' Set

George Clooney Believes Tom Cruise Is 'Absolutely Right' for COVID-19 Rant on 'M:I7' Set

Netflix Reacts to Dionne Warwick's Demand to Cast Teyana Taylor as Her in a Movie

Netflix Reacts to Dionne Warwick's Demand to Cast Teyana Taylor as Her in a Movie

Crewmembers Quit 'Mission: Impossible 7' After Tom Cruise Lashes Out for Second Time

Crewmembers Quit 'Mission: Impossible 7' After Tom Cruise Lashes Out for Second Time

Sia Ditches Shia LaBeouf From Her Movie, Replaces Him With Kate Hudson

Sia Ditches Shia LaBeouf From Her Movie, Replaces Him With Kate Hudson

Lena Headey to Be Burlesque Dancer in New Movie 'Gypsy Moon'

Lena Headey to Be Burlesque Dancer in New Movie 'Gypsy Moon'

Justin Timberlake Fights for LGBTQ Boy in First 'Palmer' Trailer

Justin Timberlake Fights for LGBTQ Boy in First 'Palmer' Trailer