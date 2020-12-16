 
 

Lamar Odom's GF Sabrina Parr Talks About Trust Issue After Rekindling Their Romance

The life coach, who is reuniting with the former Lakers player after previously breaking off their engagement, claims on Instagram, 'No human can be trusted!'

  • Dec 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lamar Odom's girlfriend seemed to offer a hint at the problem in their relationship. Around one month after rekindling her romance with the former Los Angeles Lakers player, Sabrina Parr talked about trust issues in a cryptic message that she shared on social media.

The life coach made use of Instagram Story to post the note that was believed to be aimed at her boyfriend. In a snap obtained by The Shade Room, she shared, "No human can be trusted! I don't care who they are or what they represent in your life. If they are human, they are flawed & you never know what they are capable of doing! Only person you can trust is God!!!!"

The cryptic post came after Sabrina announced that she called off her engagement to the athlete on November 4. "Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," she wrote in Instagram Story. "This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children."

One week afterwards, however, the personal trainer and her then-fiance reunited as they celebrated their 1-year engagement anniversary. "Made it in time to celebrate our 1-year engagement anniversary @lamarodom," she wrote alongside an Instagram snap of him kissing her on the cheek. The basketball player also reposted it on his own account.

Sabrina confirmed that she and Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband got back together after a fan pressed her about their relationship status. The fan asked in her now-deleted post, "I'm confused, as much as I like and support you guys you announced the engagement was off and you broke up but here Lamar is and you have your ring on?" In response, the fitness guru replied, "Clearly we are back together."

Sabrina and Lamar, who began dating in August 2019, held their engagement party on Labor Day 2020 weekend in her home state Cleveland. They planned to get married on November 11, 2021, and revealed in August that their nuptials would take place in Miami, Florida.

