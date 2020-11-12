Back Together? Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Get Cozy While Celebrating 1-Year Engagement Anniversary

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - It seems like Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr's wedding is back on. Just a week after the life coach announced that she broke off her engagement to the basketball player because of his unnamed issues, they were seen snuggling up to each other in a new Instagram post.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 11, Sabrina shared a picture of Lamar kissing her cheek. "Made it in time to celebrate out 1-year engagement anniversary @lamarodom," so she captioned the pic. Lamar also reposted it on his own page.

Fans were both confused and unimpressed with the development of the pair's romance. "She wrote that long a** essay just to get back with him... Girl byee," one fan commented on Instagram. Similarly, someone else penned, "And she has just proved that she could NEVER give his kids relationship advice! You came up here with a whole passage and lied lady."

"So she don't care he on them drugs?" another fan asked, referring to Sabrina's statement in which she alluded that the reason of why they ended their relationship was because Lamar relapsed on his drug addiction. "she basically accused him of still being on drugs but ok," a person added, with someone else saying, "So she basically made a whole post about him still doing drugs & how she won't be dealing with that ONLY to get back with him ......."

Accusing them of flaunting a toxic love, a user blasted the pair, "Toxic love isn't for social media. I wish toxic love stayed in the confines of its toxic place. We don't need to know about toxic love, lend energy to toxic love, or pray for one side or another of toxic love. My attention will remain on the things that matter. But power to all that are in toxic situations that they choose to make public when they have small children watching." Meanwhile, someone was just confused as to what an "engagement anniversary" is.

Sabrina initially announced that she and Lamar had split on Wednesday, November 4. "Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," the personal trainer wrote to her Instagram followers. "This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children."

Sabrina went on saying, "Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through. I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs. I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved."

They held their engagement party on Labor Day weekend in Cleveland, Sabrina's home state as they planned to get married on November 11, 2021. The couple shared the date on Instagram on Sunday, August 23, revealing the nuptials would take place in Miami, Florida.