Meghan Markle Flirts With Prince Harry in Promo for New Podcast

The Duchess of Sussex teases her husband over his British accent while recording their introduction for the 'Archewell Audio', their project under a multi-million dollar deal with Spotify.

Dec 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle is not hiding her feelings for Prince Harry. When promoting their new podcast "Archewell Audio", the Duchess of Sussex openly flirted with her royal husband as she teased him over his British accent.

On Tuesday, December 15, the 39-year-old and her husband announced their new project which was a multi-million dollar deal with Spotify. While recording the introduction of the podcast, the Duke of Sussex began by asking, "Shall we start? No? Ladies first?" She then replied, "No, say it, because I think it sounds really nice with your accent."

Surprised by Meghan's remark, Harry was quick to assure, "What? Archewell Audio? Really?" The Rachel Zane of "Suits" later pointed out, "Yeah. I mean... Shall we?" The married couple continued to introduce themselves before they started the recording.

"One of the things my husband and I have always talked about is our passion for meeting people and hearing their stories," Meghan began explaining. "And no matter what the story, they usually offer you an understanding of where someone else is coming from and at the same time reminds you in some way of a story about yourself."

Meghan's husband Harry then chimed in, "And that's the project is all about, to bring forward different perspectives and voices that perhaps you haven't heard before and find our common ground." He added, "Because when that happens change really is possible."

The former actress went on to discuss what listeners can get from the holiday special. They also noted that the podcast will be released in December. She additionally stated, "We're talking to some amazing people they're gonna share their memories that have really shaped this past year, which has been, as we know, a difficult one for everyone."

Her 36-year-old husband continued, "So many people have been through so much pain this year, experiencing loss, a huge amount of uncertainty." He further said, "but it feels worth acknowledging that 2020 has connected us in ways we could never imagine through endless acts of compassion and kindness."

Before finishing the recording, Meghan once again teased Harry when he said, "Welcome to Archewell Audio." Impressed by her husband's voice, the mother of one then gushed, "No! He has a podcast voice!"