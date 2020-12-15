 
 

Kate Moss' Sister Lottie Apologizes for Covid-19 Super Spreader Joke

Lottie Moss is sorry for joking about becoming a coronavirus super spreader after she enjoyed a night out with a group of friends amid the ongoing health crisis.

AceShowbiz - Kate Moss' model sister Lottie has issued a public apology after joking about becoming a COVID-19 "super spreader" following a gathering with friends.

Lottie Moss came under fire following a night out with pals over the weekend, when they went live online and made a quip about "super spreading COVID" as they pretended to make out on camera.

However, on Monday morning (14Dec20), Lottie took to her Instagram Stories timeline to respond to the backlash she had received, insisting she should have known better than to joke about the pandemic, which has killed more than 1.5 million people worldwide.

"I just wanted to come on here and say I am so sorry for saying I was a super spreader...," she wrote. "I am not and would never condone spreading a virus as serious as this."

Attempting to explain her night out, she continued, "I was out for dinner with 4 friends 3 of which are in the same household and under the government guidelines - as I live alone - I am allowed a support bubble of 4."

"I understand this has upset and offended a lot of people and I wanted to apologise for making such an insensitive joke."

The 22 year old added, "I am still young and dumb and learning - I sometimes forget that I am a public figure and during these crazy and uncertain times I should have been more careful with my words."

