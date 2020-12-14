 
 

Justin Bieber and Will Smith Among Winners at 2020 Streamy Awards

Justin Bieber and Will Smith Among Winners at 2020 Streamy Awards
WENN
Music

The 'Yummy' singer and the 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' actor have collected prizes at this year's virtual YouTube Streamy Awards along with Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

  • Dec 14, 2020

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber, Will Smith, and Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's "Verzuz" online rap battle platform were among the big winners at the YouTube Streamy Awards on Saturday night (12Dec20).

The 10th anniversary prizegiving, highlighting the year's best online content and creators, was held virtually with co-hosts Trixie Mattel and Katya surprising winners at their homes.

  See also...

The full list of winners is:

  • Creator of the Year: MrBeast
  • Show of the Year: "Instant Influencer with James Charles"
  • International: Whindersson Nunes (Brazil)
  • Breakout Creator: Charli D'Amelio
  • Collaboration: David Dobrik and Justin Bieber
  • Crossover: Will Smith
  • First Person: Emma Chamberlain
  • Live Streamer: NICKMERCS
  • Indie Series: "Chris and Jack"
  • Live Series: "Verzuz"
  • Live Special: "MrBeast's $250,000 Influencer Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament"
  • Podcast: "On Purpose with Jay Shetty"
  • Scripted Series: "A Heist with Markiplier" - Markiplier
  • Unscripted Series: "UNHhhh" – WOWPresents
  • Animated: "Jaiden Animations"
  • Beauty: James Charles
  • Comedy: Sarah Cooper
  • Commentary: ContraPoints
  • Dance: BFunk
  • Documentary: "The Secret Life of Lele Pons"
  • Fashion and Style: Wisdom Kaye
  • Food: Tabitha Brown
  • Gaming: Dream
  • Health and Wellness: Chloe Ting
  • Kids and Family: Ryan's World
  • Learning and Education: Mark Rober
  • Lifestyle: Larray
  • News: HasanAbi
  • ports: Ryan Garcia
  • Technology: Marques Brownlee
  • Cinematography: Peter McKinnon
  • Editing: Hayden Hillier-Smith - Logan Paul
  • Visual and Special Effects: Aaron Benitez - "Aaron's Animals"
  • Writing: CalebCity - CalebCity
  • Streamys Fan Award: Creator Squad - 2HYPE

SOCIAL GOOD AWARDS:

  • Company or Brand: Barbie - Career of the Year (Mattel); Dave's Killer Bread - Second Chance Employment (Tastemade), and Lyft - "Undercover Lyft with Alicia Keys" ( LyftUp)
  • Creator: The Game Theorists - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital #CancelCancer LIVE; MrBeast - Feeding America Food Drive, and Nabela Noor - NoorHouse
  • Nonprofit or NGO: Arbor Day Foundation - #TeamTrees (MrBeast and Mark Rober); COVID-19 Response Fund - Post Malone x Nirvana Tribute - Livestream (Post Malone)
  • Equal Justice Initiative - "Bear Witness, Take Action" (YouTube Originals)

BRAND AWARDS:

  • Agency of the Year: BEN
  • Brand of the Year: Netflix
  • Brand Engagement: "100 Thieves Cash App Compound Reveal" - Cash App
  • Branded Content: Series: "Under a Rock with Tig Notaro" - Amazon Alexa (Funny Or Die)
  • Branded Content: Video: "We Lost A FaZe Member" - G FUEL (FaZe Clan)
  • Creator Product: Chamberlain Coffee - Emma Chamberlain
  • Influencer Campaign: "#ALLNIGHTERLEGEND" - Urban Decay
  • Multi-Platform Campaign: Disney+ Launch
  • Social Good Campaign: "Seize the Awkward" - The Jed Foundation

You can share this post!

Ashanti Is Fine After Testing Positive for Covid-19 and Postponing Keyshia Cole Verzuz Battle

Taylor Swift Celebrates 31st Birthday With 'Willow' Remix
Related Posts
Justin Bieber Puts Fan on Blast for Encouraging Selena Gomez Fans to Attack Wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Puts Fan on Blast for Encouraging Selena Gomez Fans to Attack Wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Had to Swim in Freezing Lake After Jet-Ski and Rescue Boat Broke Down

Justin Bieber Had to Swim in Freezing Lake After Jet-Ski and Rescue Boat Broke Down

Justin Bieber Jokingly Says He Wants to Look Like Brad Pitt's 'Legends of the Fall' Character

Justin Bieber Jokingly Says He Wants to Look Like Brad Pitt's 'Legends of the Fall' Character

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Put Babies on Hold, He Explains Why

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Put Babies on Hold, He Explains Why

Most Read
Janet Jackson Gushes Over Teyana Taylor as the Latter Reveals New Career After Music Retirement
Music

Janet Jackson Gushes Over Teyana Taylor as the Latter Reveals New Career After Music Retirement

Madison Beer Blasts 'Disrespectful Boyfriend' on New Song

Madison Beer Blasts 'Disrespectful Boyfriend' on New Song

Taylor Swift Pursues the One in 'Willow' Music Video

Taylor Swift Pursues the One in 'Willow' Music Video

Jimmy Buffett Admits to Relearning Old Songs to Make 'Songs You Don't Know By Heart'

Jimmy Buffett Admits to Relearning Old Songs to Make 'Songs You Don't Know By Heart'

Dua Lipa Calls for Gender Equality Upon Receiving 2020 Women in Music Honor From Bernie Sanders

Dua Lipa Calls for Gender Equality Upon Receiving 2020 Women in Music Honor From Bernie Sanders

Cardi B Calls 'WAP' Amazing Song While Accepting Billboard's Woman of the Year

Cardi B Calls 'WAP' Amazing Song While Accepting Billboard's Woman of the Year

Beyonce Knowles' Daughter Gets Her First Ever Grammy Nomination for 'Brown Skin Girl'

Beyonce Knowles' Daughter Gets Her First Ever Grammy Nomination for 'Brown Skin Girl'

Shakira Takes Inspirations from Jane Fonda's Vintage Workouts for New Music Video

Shakira Takes Inspirations from Jane Fonda's Vintage Workouts for New Music Video

Listen: Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys Make Duet 'Matches'

Listen: Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys Make Duet 'Matches'

Jess Glynne and Jamie Cullum Team Up for Christmas Music Fundraiser

Jess Glynne and Jamie Cullum Team Up for Christmas Music Fundraiser

Chris Cornell's Estate Releases His Collection of Cover Songs

Chris Cornell's Estate Releases His Collection of Cover Songs

Jennifer Lopez Pays Tribute to Family as She's Feted at 2020 Billboard Women in Music Event

Jennifer Lopez Pays Tribute to Family as She's Feted at 2020 Billboard Women in Music Event

Gavin Rossdale Afraid of Embarrassing His Kids With 'Dud Record'

Gavin Rossdale Afraid of Embarrassing His Kids With 'Dud Record'