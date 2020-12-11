 
 

Chris Evans Grimacing as He Swabs Himself for COVID test

Chris Evans Grimacing as He Swabs Himself for COVID test
WENN/Instar
The Captain America of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is seen administering his own nasopharyngeal swab test when arriving on the set of 'Don't Look Up' in Boston.

  Dec 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Chris Evans knows the drill. The actor has been pictured doing his own coronavirus swab test when arriving on the set of Adam McKay's Netflix movie "Don't Look Up" in his native Boston on Thursday, December 10.

Going through the safety checks, the Captain America of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was seen lowering his black face mask and shoving a long cotton swab up his nose to obtain the sample. He appeared to grimace behind his sunglasses as he braved the slightly uncomfortable sensation to take the COVID-19 test.

The "Knives Out" star also got his temperature checked by a staff member before he was cleared to enter the set. The 39-year-old, who dressed in a black leather jacket and black pants with shoes in matching color, held his belongings in a see-through bag.

Evans has just been added to the star-studded cast of "Don't Look Up", which already has Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry and Tomer Sisley. Evans' role is currently unknown.

The movie centers on two low-level astronomers, portrayed by Lawrence and DiCaprio, who discover that a meteor will hit Earth in six months. They will embark on an unsuccessful media tour in an attempt to warn the world of the impending danger that may destroy mankind.

McKay writes and co-produces the flick along with Kevin Messick under his Hyperobject Industries Banner. Filming on the project began in November, after it was delayed from its initial start date of April. Due to the filming delay, the movie will no longer be released in 2020 as it was previously planned. No new release date has been announced as of now.

Evans has also signed on to star in another Netflix film, "The Gray Man", which will reunite him with "Avengers" helmers Joe and Anthony Russo. He will be joined by Ryan Gosling in the action pic.

Cardi B Calls 'WAP' Amazing Song While Accepting Billboard's Woman of the Year
