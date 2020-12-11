 
 

Bill Cosby Thanks Supportive Boosie Badazz in 'Thank You Thursday' Tweet

WENN/Instagram/Dennis Van Tine
The Baton Rouge spitter isn't the only rapper who earns a bizzare shout-out from the disgraced comedian as he gushed over Snoop Dogg in a statement in a February Instagram post.

  • Dec 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz's (Lil Boosie) public support for Bill Cosby didn't go unnoticed by the disgraced comedian. On Thursday, December 10, Bill, who is currently serving his time in jail for counts of aggravated sexual assault, took to his Twitter account to express his gratitude to people who have been supporting him. Among them is Boosie.

"On this 10th day of December 2020...I will pay homage to those who have supported me and my family, simply by saying, thank you," Bill wrote on the micro-blogging site. Later, he named the Baton Rouge rapper as "the first person to be recognized on Thank You Thursday."

"Thank you for your support," Bill shared. He also sent well wishes to the rapper, who was on the mend after being shot at his leg. "I'm praying for you to have a speedy recovery and for your mobility to be restored. Again, thank you very much. #ThankYouThursday #ThankYouBoosie #GetHealthyBoosie."

Boosie baffled fans when he tweeted his support for Bill back in September. "Free Bill Cosby Let's Start A Petition," so the "Wipe Me Down" rapper wrote at the time. Prior to that, the 37-year-old rapper also defended the disgraced star in an interview in June in which he talked about Bill and Harvey Weinstein, who is in jail for sexual assaults.

"Aye, check this out, y'all better wake up this racist a** muthaf**kin' world," Boosie claimed at the time. "This armadillo lookin' b***h Harvey Weinstein been f***in' people 100 days ago, and he can pay for all the s**t he did, all the f***in' rapes he done did, but Bill Cosby couldn't pay for his s**t."

Meanwhile, Boosie isn't the only rapper who earned a bizzare shout-out from Bill. In a February Instagram post, he gushed over Snoop Dogg in a statement that read, "Snoop - when they brought me to my gated community and placed me inside of my penthouse, they didn't win nor did they silence me."

"It's so sad and disappointing that successful Black Women are being used to tarnish the image and legacy of successful Black Men, even in death. Are these people that in need of fame, ratings and/or money? On behalf of myself, Camille and my family, thank you, thank you and thank you. My heartfelt prayers are with Kobe and his family, as well as with Michael Jackson and his family. May their legacies live on forever," so he continued.

