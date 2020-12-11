Kelly Clarkson Accused of Trying to Avoid Paying Commissions After Claiming Ex Defrauded Her

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

In a filing she submitted to the California Labor Commission, the 'American Idol' alum claims that her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock acted as her agent without having a license.

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson's divorce battle with her estranged husband has taken an ugly turn. After she claimed that Brandon Blackstock had defrauded her out of millions of dollars, the "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" hitmaker was accused of trying to avoid paying commissions by his company Starstruck Management Group.

The clapback came after the 38-year-old singer filed legal documents to the California Labor Commission in October, claiming that Brandon and his company defrauded her by charging her excessive fees. Us Weekly further reported that she also alleged that her former husband/manager and his father Narvel Blackstock acted as her agents without having a license.

Firing back at Kelly's accusations was Starstruck attorney Bryan Freedman. "The labor petition conveniently ignores the fact that Kelly had her own licensed talent agency CAA at all times," the lawyer said in a press release.

"While Starstruck Management Group provided talent management services on her behalf, it did so at all times that CAA was her agency of record," he continued. "It is unfortunate that Kelly is again attempting to avoid paying commissions that are due and owing to Starstruck to try and achieve some perceived advantage in her ongoing custody and divorce proceedings."

Back in September, Kelly was sued by Narvel for owing the company more than $1.4 million in commissions. However, the "Breakaway" hitmaker countered the lawsuit by arguing that her father-in-law and his company bosses violated the California Labor Code by "procuring, offering, promising, or attempting to procure employment or engagements" without obtaining a talent agency licence first.

Kelly filed for a divorce from Brandon in June. During the process, the former "American Idol" winner was awarded with primary custody of their two children, 6-year-old River and 4-year-old Remington. Her estranged husband, however, was reported to have requested $436,000 a month in spousal and child support from her.