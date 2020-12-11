 
 

Kelly Clarkson Accused of Trying to Avoid Paying Commissions After Claiming Ex Defrauded Her

Kelly Clarkson Accused of Trying to Avoid Paying Commissions After Claiming Ex Defrauded Her
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

In a filing she submitted to the California Labor Commission, the 'American Idol' alum claims that her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock acted as her agent without having a license.

  • Dec 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson's divorce battle with her estranged husband has taken an ugly turn. After she claimed that Brandon Blackstock had defrauded her out of millions of dollars, the "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" hitmaker was accused of trying to avoid paying commissions by his company Starstruck Management Group.

The clapback came after the 38-year-old singer filed legal documents to the California Labor Commission in October, claiming that Brandon and his company defrauded her by charging her excessive fees. Us Weekly further reported that she also alleged that her former husband/manager and his father Narvel Blackstock acted as her agents without having a license.

Firing back at Kelly's accusations was Starstruck attorney Bryan Freedman. "The labor petition conveniently ignores the fact that Kelly had her own licensed talent agency CAA at all times," the lawyer said in a press release.

  See also...

"While Starstruck Management Group provided talent management services on her behalf, it did so at all times that CAA was her agency of record," he continued. "It is unfortunate that Kelly is again attempting to avoid paying commissions that are due and owing to Starstruck to try and achieve some perceived advantage in her ongoing custody and divorce proceedings."

Back in September, Kelly was sued by Narvel for owing the company more than $1.4 million in commissions. However, the "Breakaway" hitmaker countered the lawsuit by arguing that her father-in-law and his company bosses violated the California Labor Code by "procuring, offering, promising, or attempting to procure employment or engagements" without obtaining a talent agency licence first.

Kelly filed for a divorce from Brandon in June. During the process, the former "American Idol" winner was awarded with primary custody of their two children, 6-year-old River and 4-year-old Remington. Her estranged husband, however, was reported to have requested $436,000 a month in spousal and child support from her.

You can share this post!

Shaquille O'Neal Trolled by Son for Lusting After Megan Thee Stallion

Kim Kardashian Is 'So Messed Up' Following the Death of Inmate Brandon Bernard
Related Posts
Kelly Clarkson Promises to Keep Standing Up to Bodyshamers in a Comedic Way

Kelly Clarkson Promises to Keep Standing Up to Bodyshamers in a Comedic Way

Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Her Parenting Struggles Amid Divorce

Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Her Parenting Struggles Amid Divorce

Kelly Clarkson on Walking Away From Unhappy Marriage: 'I Don't Want This for Everyone'

Kelly Clarkson on Walking Away From Unhappy Marriage: 'I Don't Want This for Everyone'

Kelly Clarkson's Estranged Husband Demands $436K a Month in Spousal Support

Kelly Clarkson's Estranged Husband Demands $436K a Month in Spousal Support

Most Read
Photo of Comedian Majah Hype's Ex With Black Eye Surfaces Amid Domestic Abuse Allegation
Celebrity

Photo of Comedian Majah Hype's Ex With Black Eye Surfaces Amid Domestic Abuse Allegation

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman's Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman's Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

Chris Brown and Daughter Royal Join Forces for TikTok Dance Video

Chris Brown and Daughter Royal Join Forces for TikTok Dance Video

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Max Lux Denies Abusing Brandi B Following Concerning IG Live

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Max Lux Denies Abusing Brandi B Following Concerning IG Live

Rapper Mo3's Murder Suspect Arrested

Rapper Mo3's Murder Suspect Arrested

Tyler Perry Spends Almost $100K to Help Disgraced Pastor Carl Lentz Pay Rent

Tyler Perry Spends Almost $100K to Help Disgraced Pastor Carl Lentz Pay Rent

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested in New Jersey on Weapon and Drug Charges

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested in New Jersey on Weapon and Drug Charges

Kristin Cavallari Packing on PDA With New Beau Jeff Dye in Cabo Getaway

Kristin Cavallari Packing on PDA With New Beau Jeff Dye in Cabo Getaway

Ray J Cozies Up to 'Bad Girls Club' Star Sarah Oliver After Hinting at Princess Love Reunion

Ray J Cozies Up to 'Bad Girls Club' Star Sarah Oliver After Hinting at Princess Love Reunion