Kelly Clarkson Gains Primary Custody While Court Notes Increasing Conflict With Brandon Blackstock
The 'Breakaway' hitmaker, who filed for divorce in June, will have her two children with her in California, while her husband will have custody of them on alternating weekends.

  • Dec 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Singer Kelly Clarkson has been granted primary custody of her two children with her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock.

The "Breakaway" hitmaker shocked fans in June when she filed for divorce from music manager Blackstock, and now a Los Angeles judge has agreed the pop star should serve as the primary guardian for daughter River, six, and four-year-old Remington.

The exes will still share joint physical and legal custody, but the kids will be based with their mum in Los Angeles, where Clarkson films her eponymous daytime talk show, and they will have daily video calls with their dad, who has chosen to live in Montana, "at a mutually agreed upon time."

Blackstock will have custody of the children on alternating weekends, but they will only be allowed to travel to Montana on the third weekend of the month, with the rest of their time spent together in L.A.

Legal papers obtained by People.com read: "The Court finds that under the circumstances present in this case, the interest in providing stability and continuity for the minor children weighs in favor of Petitioner (Clarkson) having primary custody..."

  See also...

"The Court finds that the minor children are not now and have not been residents of Montana and that California is their home state."

In the ruling, which was made in late October but has only surfaced now, the judge also notes how the former couple's relationship has deteriorated since the divorce filing.

"The level of conflict between the parents has increased," the documents continue. "The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them."

The paperwork additionally details the exes' holiday plans, with Blackstock granted America's Thanksgiving holiday last week (November 26) with the kids, while they will also stay with him from December 19 until the early afternoon on Christmas Day (December 25), when Clarkson would then have them until the end of the New Year's period.

There will also be strict rules in place while the children are in each parent's custody, banning Clarkson and Blackstock from speaking negatively of the other to the youngsters, and ordering them to abstain from alcohol and marijuana within eight hours of driving a car with the kids inside, reports TMZ.

Clarkson and Blackstock wed in 2013.

