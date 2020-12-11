Kim Kardashian Is 'So Messed Up' Following the Death of Inmate Brandon Bernard

Instagram Celebrity

The reality TV star reveals that the late inmate's attorney called her when he was in the chair, awaiting to receive the lethal injection, adding, 'Brandon said he loves you and wants to say thank you again.'

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is beyond heartbroken after inmate Brandon Bernard was executed. Brandon died on Thursday, December 10 as President Donald Trump refused to give him a pardon despite the reality TV star's continuous public plea. Following his death, Kim took to her Instagram account to share the last conversation they had.

"I'm so messed up right now. They killed Brandon," Kim wrote on Instagram Stories. Gushing over the 40-year-old, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star added, "He was such a reformed person. So hopeful and positive until the end. More importantly he is sorry, so sorry for the hurt and pain he has caused others."

The makeup mogul and activist revealed that his attorney called her when he was in the chair, awaiting to receive the lethal injection. "They just had their last call and said this... Brandon said he loves you and wants to say thank you again. He said he doesn't feel too claustrophobic in the chair," the mother of four recalled.

In a separate post, the wife of Kanye West added, "Brandon wanted me to tell every single person who worked on his behalf supporting him in any way a huge thank you. He was certain he was gonna have the chance to tell you all himself and write you all letters but he told me to tell you all how grateful he is for you!"

Kim also shared that "the most important thing to him that he said was a gift to his mom, sister, daughters and family was the validation the public support gave to his family. His family know him inside and knew he wasn't his mistake he made as a teenager but he was sad his family felt shame." Kim then shared how Brandon was into classical music to "soothe his soul" and that "he's a master at crochet and would laugh that if someone just saw his sell they would think it was a grandmas cell."

Concluding her message, the SKIMS founder, who has been fighting for prison reform, raved, "I could go on and on about what an amazing person Brandon was. I do know he left this earth feeling supported and loved and at peace. This just has to change: our system is so f***ed up."

Hours before the execution, Kim shared that she "spoke to Brandon for what will likely be the last time," calling it the "hardest call I've ever had." She also divulged, "When he told me he's claustrophobic and they offered to give him a shot of Sedative to calm him down before they put him in the chair and he just didn't want to panic, I literally lost it. I had to mute my phone so he wouldn't hear me cry like that."

Brandon was convicted in 2000 of participating in a robbery scheme that killed 2 people a year before. Brandon, who was 18 at the time, participated in burning the vehicle while Todd and Stacie Bagley were inside though he wasn't involved in the carjacking. He was convicted for the crime along three other accomplices. Two of them were released and one of them, Christopher Vialva, was executed earlier this year.