Shaquille O'Neal Trolled by Son for Lusting After Megan Thee Stallion
The former NBA star is caught by his son Shareef O'Neal leaving an NSFW comment when watching the 'Savage' raptress' racy twerking during her Instagram Live session.

  • Dec 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - The temptation of Megan Thee Stallion's thirst trap has proven to be too hard to resist and Shaquille O'Neal has fallen for it. The former professional basketball player has been caught red handed by his own son lusting after the rapper during one of her recent Instagram Live sessions.

On Wednesday, December 9, Hot Girl Meg turned on her Live to show off her twerking skills. Looking stunning with her makeup-free face, she mostly showed her back to the camera as she got down on the floor and shook her booty.

Shaq apparently was among those who were into Meghan's racy display and left his mark as he slid in the comments to let everyone know that he's "watching that booty." Noticing this, his son Shareef O'Neal wouldn't let it slide.

He took to TikTok to share a screenshot of the NBA star's comment and a clip of his reaction. His face showed that he was initially shocked, but he could understand it. "I feel you pops," he captioned the video.

Screenshot of Shareef O'Neal's TikTok Video

Shaquille O'Neal's son caught him lusting after Megan Thee Stallion.

Others have also commented on Shaq's obvious crush on Megan, with one Twitter user speculating that the 48-year-old former athlete might have forgotten to switch into his secret account, "shaq really forgot to go on his burner."

"Shaq son really seen it and made a TikTok about it," another commented. A third user feels for Shaq, writing, "Can't blame him." Another enthused, "Huminah huminah huminah huminah." A fifth person joked, "Someone come get Shaq." Someone said, "Dahm... @shaq be wilding," while another found it funny as writing, "Shaq LMAOOOOO."

Some others, however, found it creepy that Shaq was lurking on the Instagram account of a girl who is much younger than him. "Omg shaq is dumb af....she could be his daughter. Creepy olda** men," one slammed the sports analyst. Another similarly added, "Shaq is old enough to be this girl daddy. These men have no shame."

