Christina Milian Pregnant Again Less Than a Year After Giving Birth to Second Child
The 'Dip It Low' singer and her French boyfriend Matt Pokora are having another addition to their growing family as she officially announces she is expecting her third child.

  • Dec 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Singer/actress Christina Milian is pregnant with her third child - less than a year after welcoming her son.

The "Dip It Low" star and her boyfriend, French singer Matt Pokora, have extra reason to celebrate the holidays as they prepare to welcome another bundle of joy.

Milian broke the news to fans via Instagram on Thursday (10Dec20), as she shared a sweet photo of the couple on the beach at sunset, with Pokora kissing her growing belly.

"You and Me + 3 #morelove," she captioned the post.

The pair has been together since 2017, and welcomed son Isaiah in January (20).

Milian is also mum to 10-year-old daughter Violet, from her marriage to ex-husband The-Dream.

Back in May, four months after giving birth to son Isaiah, Christina Milian said fatherhood made her beau Matt Pokora broody for more kids. "This is his first child and he's just in love. He's ready to make more," she claimed. "I'm like, 'Hold on, my body's not ready!' I just want to enjoy this moment!"

However, she confessed the idea of expanding the family quickly grew on her. "I'm like, 'Well, maybe, do we hurry up and keep going so that we can knock it out (complete their family)?' " so she said.

