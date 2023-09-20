Christina Milian Insists She's Not Feuding With Jennifer Lopez Over 'Play' Credits

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Christina Milian has made it clear that things are all good between her and Jennifer Lopez. The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" actress was rumored to be feuding with J.Lo over the song "Play", but the former insisted that there was no beef between the two.

When speaking to Page Six, the 41-year-old even praised J.Lo for having the song. "Hands down, she killed it. She's so good. I love that song," she said. "And I couldn't believe at 19 years old I wrote a song for J.Lo."

Christina went on to note that she wrote "Play" the same week she penned her debut single, "AM to PM" at camps at a songwriting camp in Sweden with Bloodshy & Avant, Anders Bagge and some other early 2000s songwriting aces. She remembered writing the song around 15 minutes after a late night of partying.

"I went to bed late that night, woke up the next morning and had to go to the studio. I had the track and I didn't write anything [to it]," she recalled. "So I sat down in the bed, I had this track, I was really tired and I played the track and I was like."

"And I was like, 'This just sounds too easy.' It was just too easy to write at that moment," the singer/actress continued. "I wrote the song in, like, 15 minutes and it was a joke to me because I had just started to become a writer."

Although she liked both "Play" and "AM to PM", Christina acknowledged that her then-label, Def Soul, wouldn't want two party songs on her 2002 self-titled debut. After former Sony Music Entertainment chairman/CEO Tommy Mottola heard "Play", he claimed it for J.Lo, who was signed to his label Epic Records at the time.

