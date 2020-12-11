 
 

Michael Douglas and Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones Remember Late Dad Kirk on His 104th Birthday

The 'Fatal Attraction' actor and his actress wife pay tribute to his late father Kirk Douglas in heartfelt posts on Instagram on what would have been his 104th birthday.

  • Dec 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Michael Douglas has shared he "misses" his dad, Kirk Douglas, in a video tribute on what would have been the "Spartacus" star's 104th birthday.

The veteran actor passed away on 5 February (20) and on Tuesday (08Dec), his son marked the occasion with a video tribute, featuring a montage of photos of them together and a voiceover from the Wall Street star sharing the advice he received over the years from the screen legend.

Michael captioned his post, "Happy Birthday Dad! I miss you and thank you for always giving the best advice! Love, Michael."

In the video, he said, "The best advice my father gave me was, 'Whatever you do, you do it to the best of your ability. You leave that job knowing that you couldn't have done any more, and then walk away, you've done the best. Don't look back.'"

Michael's wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, also paid tribute to her beloved father-in-law.

She shared a black and white picture of Kirk kissing her cheek and wrote, "Missing you every day. Happy birthday Pappy heart emojis (sic)."

In May, the 76-year-old actor remembered the "Spartacus" star as "one of a kind" and was pleased to have known his dad was proud of him.

Michael said, "There wasn't anyone like him. There's another generation, that was the great generation, post-World War II…and Dad was one of a kind."

"I think he's very happy. I know he takes particular pride -- not so much in whatever I worked with and I'm doing with the Motion Picture Television Fund -- but I know he loves Catherine (and) the work that she's doing."

"He always used to tease me. We would call him up and he would be like, 'Enough with you, let me talk to your wife.' He was a flirt until the very end."

