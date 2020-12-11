Police Called to Guy Ritchie's Home as Thieves Attempted to Break Into the House

WENN Celebrity

The multi-million dollar house owned by the Hollywood filmmaker in London has been targeted by a gang of thieves who quickly fled when police arrived at the scene.

AceShowbiz - Guy Ritchie's house has been targeted by burglars.

"The Gentlemen" filmmaker's $13 million (£10 million) abode in Fitzrovia, central London, was hit by a gang of thieves, but they fled empty-handed after police arrived at the scene, reportedly after the would-be robbers were spotted by someone within the house.

It is not known if Guy or his wife Jacqui Ainsley were at the house when the burglars arrived at around 7am on Sunday morning (06Dec20) as they divide their time between the city pad and their estate in Wiltshire.

"They were seen by an occupant of the house," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "Very shortly afterwards the police turned up and the suspects legged it up the street and got away."

Police are currently analysing CCTV from the home and nearby addresses.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said, "Detectives are investigating following a report of a burglary at a residential address in Fitzrovia."

"The incident is believed to have occurred between 06:50 and 07:20 on Sunday. It is not believed anything was taken. Inquiries are ongoing, including a forensic examination of the premises and reviewing CCTV footage."

The filmmaker hasn't made any comment on the incident.

Earlier this year, he was rumored to build a holiday camp on his country estate. He reportedly plotted to build luxury cabins for his celebrity pals and wealthy guests so they could stay in during clay pigeon shooting events on his land.