 
 

Police Called to Guy Ritchie's Home as Thieves Attempted to Break Into the House

Police Called to Guy Ritchie's Home as Thieves Attempted to Break Into the House
WENN
Celebrity

The multi-million dollar house owned by the Hollywood filmmaker in London has been targeted by a gang of thieves who quickly fled when police arrived at the scene.

  • Dec 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Guy Ritchie's house has been targeted by burglars.

"The Gentlemen" filmmaker's $13 million (£10 million) abode in Fitzrovia, central London, was hit by a gang of thieves, but they fled empty-handed after police arrived at the scene, reportedly after the would-be robbers were spotted by someone within the house.

It is not known if Guy or his wife Jacqui Ainsley were at the house when the burglars arrived at around 7am on Sunday morning (06Dec20) as they divide their time between the city pad and their estate in Wiltshire.

"They were seen by an occupant of the house," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "Very shortly afterwards the police turned up and the suspects legged it up the street and got away."

  See also...

Police are currently analysing CCTV from the home and nearby addresses.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said, "Detectives are investigating following a report of a burglary at a residential address in Fitzrovia."

"The incident is believed to have occurred between 06:50 and 07:20 on Sunday. It is not believed anything was taken. Inquiries are ongoing, including a forensic examination of the premises and reviewing CCTV footage."

The filmmaker hasn't made any comment on the incident.

Earlier this year, he was rumored to build a holiday camp on his country estate. He reportedly plotted to build luxury cabins for his celebrity pals and wealthy guests so they could stay in during clay pigeon shooting events on his land.

You can share this post!

Christina Milian Pregnant Again Less Than a Year After Giving Birth to Second Child
Related Posts
Guy Ritchie Angers Neighbors Over Plans to Build 'Holiday Camp for the Rich and Famous'

Guy Ritchie Angers Neighbors Over Plans to Build 'Holiday Camp for the Rich and Famous'

Guy Ritchie Banned From Driving After Busted for Texting Behind the Wheel

Guy Ritchie Banned From Driving After Busted for Texting Behind the Wheel

Guy Ritchie Builds Luxury Cabins to Host Hunting Parties on Country Estate

Guy Ritchie Builds Luxury Cabins to Host Hunting Parties on Country Estate

Guy Ritchie Wishes Charlie Hunnam Happy Birthday With Heartwarming Video

Guy Ritchie Wishes Charlie Hunnam Happy Birthday With Heartwarming Video

Most Read
Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head
Celebrity

Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Photo of Comedian Majah Hype's Ex With Black Eye Surfaces Amid Domestic Abuse Allegation

Photo of Comedian Majah Hype's Ex With Black Eye Surfaces Amid Domestic Abuse Allegation

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman's Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman's Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

Chris Brown and Daughter Royal Join Forces for TikTok Dance Video

Chris Brown and Daughter Royal Join Forces for TikTok Dance Video

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

Halle Berry 'Completely Heartbroken' as Co-Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Dies of Cancer

Halle Berry 'Completely Heartbroken' as Co-Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Dies of Cancer

Kristin Cavallari Packing on PDA With New Beau Jeff Dye in Cabo Getaway

Kristin Cavallari Packing on PDA With New Beau Jeff Dye in Cabo Getaway

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested in New Jersey on Weapon and Drug Charges

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested in New Jersey on Weapon and Drug Charges

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Max Lux Denies Abusing Brandi B Following Concerning IG Live

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Max Lux Denies Abusing Brandi B Following Concerning IG Live