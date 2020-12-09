 
 

Gwen Stefani Just Wants Her Parents Present for Wedding to Blake Shelton
During an interview on 'On Air With Ryan Seacrest', the 'Let Me Reintroduce Myself' singer explains why she would rather hold her nuptials when it's COVID-19 free.

AceShowbiz - Gwen Stefani has one special wish for her wedding to Blake Shelton. When making a virtual appearance on "On Air With Ryan Seacrest", the No Doubt frontwoman stated that she wants her parents Dennis and Patti Stefani to be present at her and her fiance's nuptials.

During the Monday, December 7 episode of the radio show, the 51-year-old told host Ryan Seacrest, "I would say I just want my parents there at this point." She added, "My parents wouldn't come to Thanksgiving because they were so scared, so really would rather it not be a COVID situation. I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing."

The "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" singer went on to explain why she would rather postpone their wedding to the time when it is COVID-19 free. "Even when you cut it down to just family, it's still too many people for COVID, so we're sort of like gonna see what happens in the next few months," she elaborated.

During the chat, the rockstar also weighed in on her engagement with the longtime coach of "The Voice". She dished, "It's so funny to even say engaged. It feels so weird. People have been saying it so long, for like five years - 'Are you getting married? Are you engaged?' and it's like now we actually are. It feels like I'm in a cartoon or something."

  See also...

Gwen and Blake announced their engagement via Instagram in late October. The "Don't Speak" songstress posted an Instagram picture of her kissing the country singer while flaunting her new sparkler. He reposted the snap with a different message that read, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life... I love you. I heard a YES!"

Engagement aside, Gwen also talked about how Kelly Clarkson influenced her to release "Let Me Reintroduce Myself". Admitting she "wasn't even planning on doing a record," she recalled, "She'd been texting me through the pandemic sending me songs that she'd been writing, and I was like, 'How are you doing this? I have to clean toilets, make dinner - I have no time for anything!' It was crazy."

"We had like a 100 days in Oklahoma and ... had five kids in homeschool and she's like writing all these songs," she continued recounting. "She's like, 'Oh, I just stay up all night.' And I was like there's no way I could do that and I was feeling quite jealous that she had new music so I wasn't even planning on doing it."

On how she felt about releasing her first music in four years, Gwen opened up about her initial hesitancy. "You think people don't want to hear it," she confessed. "[But] I was like I don't really care if anyone doesn't hear it, I need to write this music. It's really spiritual." She added, "I wanted to just make some fun music, something fun."

