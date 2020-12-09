 
 

Taylor Swift Donates $13,000 to Two Mothers Who Are Economically Affected by COVID-19

The 'Folklore' artist reportedly helps two mothers after reading a Washington Post article about Americans who are struggling to pay bills due to the COVID-19 crisis.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift presses on with her philanthropic efforts amid the COVID-19 outbreak. After reading an article about two mothers who struggled financially due to the pandemic, the "Cardigan" songstress was reported donating $13,000 each to Nashville-based woman Nikki Cornwell and Michigan mom Shelbie Selewski.

The 30-year-old pop star offered the aids on Tuesday, December 8. Giving a special note for Nikki on her GoFundMe page, she wrote, "Nikki, I read about you in the Washington Post and thought it was really brave of you to share your story. I'm so sorry for everything you've had to go through this year and wanted to send you this gift, from one Nashville girl to another. Love, Taylor."

The "Folklore" artist also left a message for another struggling mom on her fundraising page. "Shelbie, I'm sending you this gift after reading about you in the Washington Post. No one should have to feel the kind of stress that's been put on you. I hope you and your beautiful family have a great holiday season. Love, Taylor," she penned.

Taylor's generous donation came after both Nikki and Shelbie were featured in the Washington Post article about people being behind on rent and utilities due to COVID-19. In it, Nikki described herself as a "single mother," and explained, "I'm about $5000 behind in my rent and I don't have much time to move by January 5th I don't know if my kids will even have a Christmas this has been a horrible year for us I have always worked because I had to 3 jobs in one day."

Shelbie, on the other hand, lost her job in the spring and was forced "to stay home with [her] young daughter who was born with a collapsed lung right before Covid (Dec) and was hospitalized for two months after at Childrens." Admitting to have sold everything valuable, she further shared, "I have tirelessly tried to find employment along with my Fiance but with Vada (daughter) being compromised and my 7 year old in Virtual School it has proven incredibly difficult."

