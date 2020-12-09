 
 

Megan Thee Stallion Dubs Touching Letter From Congresswoman 'One of Highlights' of Her Year

In the letter, Congresswoman Rep. Maxine Waters shares that she is impressed by the Houston femcee's op-ed New York Times piece in which she sends uplifting message for fellow black women.

  • Dec 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion has been receiving a huge amount of support amid shooting drama with Tory Lanez. The support apparently also came from Congresswoman Rep. Maxine Waters, who sent the Houston raptress a touching letter.

Calling it "one of the highlights of my year," Megan shared the letter, which she received in November, on her Instagram account on Monday, December 7. "I am so honored to be recognized by such an amazing woman and I promise to keep using my voice and encourage others to use theirs !" she wrote in the caption.

In the said letter, Waters honored the "WAP" hitmaker for her powerful opinion that the idea of protecting Black women shouldn't be controversial. "I read the op-ed you wrote that appeared in The New York Times recently and I can't thank you enough for bringing much needed attention to the plight of Black women, not just here in the United States -- but everywhere," Waters wrote in the letter.

"You are so right that Black women have paved the way and have done so by leading with courage and bravery. There is also this notion, which you touched upon, that we as Black women have the ability to bear a heavier burden than everyone else in this society," Waters, who has represented California's 43rd congressional district since 1991, continued.

Prior to this, Megan addressed the disrespect and disregard that black women have constantly been facing in an op-ed piece for New York Times. "I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man. After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him," she wrote, referring to the July altercation involving Tory whom she accused of firing shots at her.

"Even as a victim, I have been met with skepticism and judgment. The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted," she added. The op-ed piece was also accompanied by a video entitled "Megan Thee Stallion: Why I Speak Up for Black Women".

