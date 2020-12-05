 
 

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Is ASCAP's Top Holiday Song of 2020

Music

The 1994 festive hit single remains the most favorite song played on radio stations across the country during the jolly season, beating the other classic Christmas anthems.

  • Dec 5, 2020

AceShowbiz - Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has returned to the top of the American Society of Composers, Authors And Publishers (ASCAP)'s top seasonal songs countdown.

The 1994 hit remains the most-played festive tune on radio in America, according to an ASCAP analysis of streaming and terrestrial radio data.

The song, written by Carey and her fellow ASCAP songwriter Walter Afanasieff, tops the chart ahead of Meredith Wilson's "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" while "A Holly Jolly Christmas" by Johnny Marks comes in third.

Bilingual classic "Feliz Navidad" returns to the top 25 yet again as Jose Feliciano's song celebrates 50 years as a holiday favourite.

To mark the milestone, Jose has released a star-studded re-recording, titled "Feliz Navidad 50th Anniversary", featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Shaggy, Gloria Gaynor, Big & Rich, and Styx.

The full list of Top 25 ASCAP Holiday Songs of 2020 is:

  1. "All I Want for Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey and Walter Afanasieff (1994)
  2. "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" by Meredith Willson (1951)
  3. "A Holly Jolly Christmas" by Johnny Marks (1962)
  4. "Sleigh Ride" by Leroy Anderson and Mitchell Parish (1948)
  5. "Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow" by Sammy Cahn and Jule Styne (1945)
  6. "Jingle Bell Rock" by Joseph Carleton Beal and James Ross Boothe (1958)
  7. "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" by Johnny Marks (1958)
  8. "Last Christmas" by George Michael (1984)
  9. "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" by Edward Pola and George Wyle (1963)
  10. "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" by Ralph Blane and Hugh Martin (1944)
  11. "Winter Wonderland" by Felix Bernard and Richard B. Smith (1934)
  12. "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town" by Fred Coots and Haven Gillespie (1934)
  13. "White Christmas" by Irving Berlin (1941)
  14. "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" by Johnny Marks (1949)
  15. "The Christmas Song" by Mel Torme and Robert Wells (1946)
  16. "Here Comes Santa Claus (Down Santa Claus Lane)" by Oakley Haldeman and Gene Autry (1947)
  17. "Home for the Holidays" by Robert Allen and Al Stillman (1954)
  18. "Feliz Navidad" by Jose Feliciano (1970)
  19. "Happy Holiday/The Holiday Season" by Kay Tompson and Irving Berlin (1942)
  20. "Santa Baby" by Joan Javits, Anthony Springer, and Philip Springer (1953)
  21. "Frosty the Snowman" by Steve Nelson and Walter E. Rollins (1950)
  22. "Jingle Bells" by James Lord Pierpont; Frank Sinatra version arranged by Gordon Jenkins (ASCAP, 1958)
  23. "Underneath the Tree" by Kelly Clarkson and Greg Kurstin (2013)
  24. "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" by Dr. Seuss and Albert Hague (1966)
  25. "Santa Tell Me by Ariana Grande" and Savan Kotecha (2013)

