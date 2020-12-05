Heidi Klum Supports Eldest Daughter's Aspirations to Become Model

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Germany's Next Top Model' host reveals that her eldest child, 16-year-old Leni Klum, wants to follow in her footsteps to enter the fashion industry as a model.

AceShowbiz - Heidi Klum's eldest daughter is "playing" with the idea of following her supermodel mum into the fashion industry.

The "Germany's Next Top Model" host reveals 16-year-old Leni is keen to launch a career as a model after spending time observing her mum at work.

"She kind of comes (on set) and looks and learns not just what I do, but also what all the different people are doing on a TV set," Heidi told People TV.

"I think it's very interesting to her. When you're that age you're still trying to figure out who you are, what you want to be and kind of see for the first time what are all these different jobs to make a TV show happen. She does want to do what I do."

And Heidi thinks it would be cool to hand over hosting duties for her reality show to Leni one day.

"Who knows, maybe in five years when I'm not hosting the show anymore, maybe it's going to be like Germany's Next Top Model by Leni Klum instead of Heidi Klum. Who knows...? She's kind of playing with this (modelling) idea."

The German beauty is fully supportive of her teen's aspirations as long as she's aware of the challenges she could face. "Obviously, as a mother, (I want my) child to do what she wants to do," Heidi said. "The industry is great and I love it and I've been in it for over 20 years but it's also, it's a lot of travelling, it's different. You have to be a strong person, especially as a woman you have to be very strong."

Heidi fell pregnant with Leni, born Helene, while dating Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, but they split before the child was born and the supermodel went on to raise her with her now ex-husband, singer Seal, who formally adopted her as his daughter.

Heidi and Seal, who divorced in 2014, are also parents to 11-year-old daughter Lou, and sons Henry, 15, and Johan, 14.