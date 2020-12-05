 
 

Heidi Klum Supports Eldest Daughter's Aspirations to Become Model

Heidi Klum Supports Eldest Daughter's Aspirations to Become Model
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Germany's Next Top Model' host reveals that her eldest child, 16-year-old Leni Klum, wants to follow in her footsteps to enter the fashion industry as a model.

  • Dec 5, 2020

AceShowbiz - Heidi Klum's eldest daughter is "playing" with the idea of following her supermodel mum into the fashion industry.

The "Germany's Next Top Model" host reveals 16-year-old Leni is keen to launch a career as a model after spending time observing her mum at work.

"She kind of comes (on set) and looks and learns not just what I do, but also what all the different people are doing on a TV set," Heidi told People TV.

"I think it's very interesting to her. When you're that age you're still trying to figure out who you are, what you want to be and kind of see for the first time what are all these different jobs to make a TV show happen. She does want to do what I do."

  See also...

And Heidi thinks it would be cool to hand over hosting duties for her reality show to Leni one day.

"Who knows, maybe in five years when I'm not hosting the show anymore, maybe it's going to be like Germany's Next Top Model by Leni Klum instead of Heidi Klum. Who knows...? She's kind of playing with this (modelling) idea."

The German beauty is fully supportive of her teen's aspirations as long as she's aware of the challenges she could face. "Obviously, as a mother, (I want my) child to do what she wants to do," Heidi said. "The industry is great and I love it and I've been in it for over 20 years but it's also, it's a lot of travelling, it's different. You have to be a strong person, especially as a woman you have to be very strong."

Heidi fell pregnant with Leni, born Helene, while dating Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, but they split before the child was born and the supermodel went on to raise her with her now ex-husband, singer Seal, who formally adopted her as his daughter.

Heidi and Seal, who divorced in 2014, are also parents to 11-year-old daughter Lou, and sons Henry, 15, and Johan, 14.

You can share this post!

Rumer Willis Blasts Anti-Maskers After Being Exposed to Covid-19

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Is ASCAP's Top Holiday Song of 2020
Related Posts
Heidi Klum Gives Rare Look at All Four Kids During Berlin Family Trip With Husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum Gives Rare Look at All Four Kids During Berlin Family Trip With Husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum Has Cops Called to Her House After Man Bangs on Her Door

Heidi Klum Has Cops Called to Her House After Man Bangs on Her Door

Heidi Klum Reaches Custody Agreement With Seal After Battle Over German Trip

Heidi Klum Reaches Custody Agreement With Seal After Battle Over German Trip

Heidi Klum Accused by Seal of Having Ulterior Motive for Taking Kids to Germany

Heidi Klum Accused by Seal of Having Ulterior Motive for Taking Kids to Germany

Most Read
Malik Beasley's Wife Allegedly Cheats on Him With an NFL Star Before His Larsa Pippen Outing
Celebrity

Malik Beasley's Wife Allegedly Cheats on Him With an NFL Star Before His Larsa Pippen Outing

Scottie Pippen Jr. Shades Mom Larsa Amid Backlash Over Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Scottie Pippen Jr. Shades Mom Larsa Amid Backlash Over Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Body After Dropping 40 Pounds During Covid-19 Pandemic

Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Body After Dropping 40 Pounds During Covid-19 Pandemic

Malik Beasley's Wife Montana Yao Divorcing Him After Larsa Pippen Dating Scandal

Malik Beasley's Wife Montana Yao Divorcing Him After Larsa Pippen Dating Scandal

Slim Thug Shoots His Shot With Megan Thee Stallion Again

Slim Thug Shoots His Shot With Megan Thee Stallion Again

Larsa Pippen Warns About Misleading Social Media Amid Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Larsa Pippen Warns About Misleading Social Media Amid Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Selena Gomez Isn't Settling Down With Jimmy Butler Yet After 'a Few Dates'

Selena Gomez Isn't Settling Down With Jimmy Butler Yet After 'a Few Dates'

Elliot Page's Wife Emma Porter 'Proud' of Him After Transgender Reveal

Elliot Page's Wife Emma Porter 'Proud' of Him After Transgender Reveal

Robin Thicke's Pregnant Fiancee Tells Off Body-Shamers: No Man Owns My Body

Robin Thicke's Pregnant Fiancee Tells Off Body-Shamers: No Man Owns My Body

Rapper Casanova Confident He'll Be Exonerated After Turning Himself In

Rapper Casanova Confident He'll Be Exonerated After Turning Himself In

Elliot Page's Wife Insists Her Gender Identity Is Private Matter After His Transgender Reveal

Elliot Page's Wife Insists Her Gender Identity Is Private Matter After His Transgender Reveal

Bhad Bhabie Claims Her Past Offensive 'Who Wants to Be Black?' Remark Got Twisted

Bhad Bhabie Claims Her Past Offensive 'Who Wants to Be Black?' Remark Got Twisted

Tamar Braxton Details COVID-19 Scare: I'm 'FREAKING OUT'

Tamar Braxton Details COVID-19 Scare: I'm 'FREAKING OUT'