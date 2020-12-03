 
 

Kaley Cuoco Denies Feuding With Margot Robbie Over Harley Quinn Projects

Kaley Cuoco Denies Feuding With Margot Robbie Over Harley Quinn Projects
The 'Big Bang Theory' actress has shut down the internet chatters suggesting that she was embroiled in a feud with the 'Birds of Prey' actress at the Comic Con.

  Dec 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kaley Cuoco is firing back at reports suggesting she and Margot Robbie are feuding over rival Harley Quinn projects.

The rumours have suggested Cuoco and Robbie refused to take the stage together at Comic-Con in San Diego, California to promote their Harley Quinn projects - Robbie played the anti-heroine in "Suicide Squad" and this year's "Birds of Prey" while Kaley is the voice of Harley in a DC Comics animated show.

But the former "Big Bang Theory" star insists the story is nonsense, adding she has never even met Robbie.

"When Harley became kind of a big deal and then when Birds of Prey came out, there were all these stories that me and Margot Robbie were feuding," Kaley tells Interview magazine. "There was an article that came out that said we would not show up together at Comic-Con. We refused to be on the same stage together. Neither of us was even at Comic-Con, OK?"

Kaley went on to state she loves Margot and finds the Australian star "so cute."

Margot Robbie will next reprise her role as the DC female antihero in the upcoming soft reboot of the 2016 movie "The Suicide Squad" which is directed by "Guardians of the Galaxy" helmer James Gunn.

She will reunite with original cast members such as Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Joel Kinnaman. Meanwhile, Idris Elba, John Cena, Sylvester Stallone, Peter Capaldi, and Pete Davidson are among the new additions.

While Robbie is returning for the soft reboot, Jared Leto who previously played her onscreen male interest Joker was snubbed. The infamous character was eventually played by Joaquin Phoenix in a new solo movie from director Todd Phillips.

