 
 

Lil Nas X Almost Missed Out on 'Old Town Road' Blessings Due to 'What Other People Were Saying'

Lil Nas X Almost Missed Out on 'Old Town Road' Blessings Due to 'What Other People Were Saying'
Facebook
Music

The country music hip-hop star admits he was ready to move on and 'throw out' his mega-hit single only months after the release back in 2018 before it went viral.

  • Dec 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X was "ready to throw out" his mega-hit "Old Town Road" months after its release.

The country trap song went viral in March 2019 and remained at the top of the chart all the way through to summer, while in April (20), Billy Ray Cyrus jumped on a remix of the track, only adding to its popularity.

However, the 21-year-old rapper has admitted he felt ready to move on and show his fans what else he can do soon after "Old Town Road" came out.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music's 'At Home With' series, he confessed, "Old Town Road didn't stop being number one until August, I think, of 2019, and I was already ready to throw it out the window in June last year."

"And I was so ready to move on from it because of what other people were saying that I almost missed out on even bigger blessings from it."

  See also...

During quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Grammy-winner says he's become a better songwriter and made it his aim to show the real him behind the characters he presents through his music.

"I found better, healthier ways to create. Little things, like taking much more time with my lyrics and putting more into the concept of whatever the song I am making," he explained. "Because I used to go to the studio, make the song, I'm out. Never go back to it, never work on it again. It worked, but it's like, that wasn't the move."

"If I can do that without doing that, what can I do beyond that? Another thing with quarantine I decided I wanted to do was definitely give people more of an insight of me beyond the characters I portrayed."

And on what fans can expect from his upcoming debut album, he teased, "This album exuberates confidence, creativity. Just me completely stepping out of my comfort zone and saying whatever I want and giving my actual stories, giving my fans something to take from me."

You can share this post!

Luke Evans Insists He's Never Tried to Hide His Sexuality: I Came Out to My Parents at 16

Kaley Cuoco Denies Feuding With Margot Robbie Over Harley Quinn Projects
Related Posts
Lil Nas X Blasts People Sexualizing His Makeup Video With James Charles

Lil Nas X Blasts People Sexualizing His Makeup Video With James Charles

Lil Nas X Is Futuristic Santa in 'Holiday' Music Video

Lil Nas X Is Futuristic Santa in 'Holiday' Music Video

Lil Nas X Transforms Into a Sexy Santa in Red Latex Outfit

Lil Nas X Transforms Into a Sexy Santa in Red Latex Outfit

Michael J. Fox Reprises 'Back to the Future' Role in Lil Nas X's 'Holiday' Trailer

Michael J. Fox Reprises 'Back to the Future' Role in Lil Nas X's 'Holiday' Trailer

Most Read
Quando Rondo Shuts Down Instagram and Twitter After Accused of Lying About Canceled Show
Music

Quando Rondo Shuts Down Instagram and Twitter After Accused of Lying About Canceled Show

Artist of the Week: Morgan Wallen

Artist of the Week: Morgan Wallen

Mariah Carey Taps Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg and More for Christmas Special

Mariah Carey Taps Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg and More for Christmas Special

Chris Brown Wins Big at 2020 Soul Train Awards

Chris Brown Wins Big at 2020 Soul Train Awards

George Harrison's 'All Things Must Pass' Gets New Stereo Mix on Anniversary of His Death

George Harrison's 'All Things Must Pass' Gets New Stereo Mix on Anniversary of His Death

BTS Beats Megan Thee Stallion to Land Atop Billboard 200 With 'Be'

BTS Beats Megan Thee Stallion to Land Atop Billboard 200 With 'Be'

Halsey Accuses Grammys of Accepting Bribes in Response to 2021 Nomination Snub

Halsey Accuses Grammys of Accepting Bribes in Response to 2021 Nomination Snub

Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus to Stage Holiday Concert Specials for Amazon Music

Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus to Stage Holiday Concert Specials for Amazon Music

Rufus Wainwright to Extend Livestream Tour to Mid-March 2021

Rufus Wainwright to Extend Livestream Tour to Mid-March 2021

Miley Cyrus 'Outgrown Blame' Despite Frustration Over Album Shipping Delay

Miley Cyrus 'Outgrown Blame' Despite Frustration Over Album Shipping Delay

Chase Rice Faces Outrage for Joking He Has Covid-19 While Announcing New Single

Chase Rice Faces Outrage for Joking He Has Covid-19 While Announcing New Single

Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd Are Spotify's Most-Streamed Artists of 2020

Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd Are Spotify's Most-Streamed Artists of 2020

Phoebe Bridgers Recruits Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Mescal for 'Savior Complex' Music Video

Phoebe Bridgers Recruits Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Mescal for 'Savior Complex' Music Video