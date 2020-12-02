 
 

Mandy Moore 'Utterly Shattered' by Sudden Passing of Beloved Dog

Mandy Moore 'Utterly Shattered' by Sudden Passing of Beloved Dog
Beneath a series of photos of Joni, the 'This Is Us' star reveals that the nearly-13-year-old pooch had a pretty major surgery to remove a mass on her liver one week earlier.

AceShowbiz - Pregnant Mandy Moore has been left shattered by the sudden death of her 12-year-old dog, Joni.

Calling the pooch her "first love" on Instagram, the actress and singer reveals Joni died following complications from surgery to remove a mass on her liver.

"Last night, very unexpectedly, we lost our Joni girl," Mandy wrote beneath a series of photos of the dog. "Yes, she was almost 13. Yes, she had pretty major surgery a week ago to remove a mass on her liver but she was recovering really well. Until last night. I knew something was amiss when she, lifelong food-obsessed, didn't finish her dinner and couldn't get comfortable in bed (despite being on pain meds). My mama intuition told me to bring her in and I'm glad we did."

The "This Is Us" star rescued Joni from a San Diego, California shelter in 2008, adding: "I'll never forget the drive home, telling her that it was just us against the world now."

"To know her, was to love her. She never met a stranger. She was waaaaay more human (or muppet) than dog. She loved ANYTHING she could eat, even if sometimes it was gross (cat poop). Seriously, she was a vacuum. She loved to give very stinky kisses. And I have no doubt she knew what an absolutely indispensable part of our lives and cherished soul she was... right until the end."

"My heart is utterly shattered. She was my first love and best friend. Through every twist and turn of life of this past decade and change, she was right there. There's a deep chasm of emptiness that will never be filled but I am so grateful for her sweet nature and the endless connection, compassion, responsibility, patience and devotion that the love of a pet can bring into your orbit."

