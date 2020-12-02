 
 

Jamie Dornan Gets Honest About Wife's Reaction to Him Playing Dress Up With Daughters

During an appearance on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star shows off a hilarious photo of him sporting pigtails, a beard, a long red dress and high heels.

  • Dec 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actor Jamie Dornan loves to play dress up with his three girls - but his daughters have most fun putting dad in mum's frocks.

The "Fifty Shades of Grey" star, who shares Dulcie, seven, Elva, four, and 21-month-old Alberta with his actress and composer wife Amelia Warner, has had extra time to play with the kids during the U.K.'s latest COVID lockdown, which ends on Wednesday (December 02), and he has opened up about what home life has been like.

"They like to play dress up," the Irishman tells "Live with Kelly and Ryan", explaining the girls' idea of 'dress up' is rather different from his own.

"They like to dress me up," he laughs, as a hilarious photo of the hunk sporting pigtails, a beard, a long red dress, and high heels appears on screen.

"You know what happened here?" Jamie continues. "I didn't have a say over the frock. I came in and my eldest two (daughters) had chosen that one for me and said, 'This is the one you're wearing daddy'. And I said, 'That's fine, you don't have to ask me twice'."

"So I jumped in (the dress) and my wife came home like, 20 minutes later. I was still in it."

And Amelia had no problem with her man's new look.

"She wasn't even shocked that I was wearing a dress," he admits. "She was just annoyed I was wearing that dress because it's one of her favourite dresses."

Prior to this, the actor opened up about the "freaky" fan mail he received after starring in "Fifty Shades of Grey" franchise. Explaining a letter featuring a collage of pictures of an unknown child, he shared, "Someone saying that it was my kid, and my wife should know that I have this kid who’s 7 years old. think they were trying to say that the kid was mine and Dakota Johnson's, and we'd had this baby while we made the first 'Fifty Shades' movie. It piqued our interest, let's say. It was a bit freaky."

