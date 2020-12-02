Justin Townes Earle's Father Reveals Late Singer Was Victim to Deadly Dose of Fentanyl

Instagram Celebrity

Months after the passing of his 38-year-old son, Steve Earle reminds fans that 'there are many avenues and treatments to become and stay free from alcohol and drug usage.'

AceShowbiz - Steve Earle's singer/songwriter son, Justin Townes Earle, died of an accidental drug overdose, a medical examiner has concluded.

The 38-year-old, who had a long history of addiction, passed away in August, and now experts have confirmed drugs played a major role in his death.

"Next to alcohol and cocaine, the autopsy report revealed traces of fentanyl, indicating that that usage of fentanyl-laced cocaine resulted in an overdose," a statement from the singer's father reads. "Even though Justin was very outspoken and concerned about the opioid epidemic and the dangers of the 'legal' drugs fed by the pharmaceutical companies, he became the victim of a deadly dose of fentanyl."

"Illicit drugs laced with fentanyl are causing an enormous rise in overdoses, turning cocaine usage into an even deadlier habit. It only takes a few salt-sized granules of fentanyl to cause an overdose. And in most cases, it happens so fast that intervention likely could not reverse it."

"Addiction is a disease, and there are many avenues and treatments to become and stay free from alcohol and drug usage," the statement ends. "If you or a loved one are struggling with substance addiction, please know that you're not alone and reach out for help. Don't lose hope."

Earle's body was discovered in his Nashville, Tennessee apartment by local police responding to a welfare check requested by a friend of the singer on 23 August. The sad news was confirmed with a statement on his Instagram page which read, "It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin. So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys."