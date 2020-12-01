 
 

'Disney Holiday Singalong': Katy Perry Dresses Up as Christmas Tree, BTS Offers Solid Performance

The 36-year-old 'Swish Swish' singer goes all-out to bring the fun on the show as she dresses up as a Christmas tree while belting out 'I'll Be Home for Christmas' and 'Cozy Little Christmas'.

AceShowbiz - Christmas is coming earlier on ABC with "Disney Holiday Singalong", which aired on Monday, November 30. A slew of celebrities, including Katy Perry and BTS (Bangtan Boys), appeared on the show to offer stunning performances to celebrate the festivity.

Katy went all-out to bring the fun as she dressed up as a Christmas tree while belting out "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and "Cozy Little Christmas". The 36-year-old new mom kicked off her performance by singing "I'll Be Home for Christmas". Donning the huge costume, she was also seen riding on the top of a car during the performance.

Later for her performance of "Cozy Little Christmas", the "Smile" hitmaker was seen standing in a living room. Her Christmas tree costume was suddenly filled with pretty ornaments. While this wasn't Katy's first time performing on the "Disney Family Singalong", this year marked her first sing along performance after welcoming baby daughter Daisy Bloom, whom she shares with fiance Orlando Bloom.

Also among the performers on the show was BTS. The South Korean group entertained fans by singing "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town". The "Dynamite" hitmaker, who consists of Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, gathered in a cozy-looking living room. Unfortunately, Suga was absent due to a recent shoulder surgery.

Some celebrities also brought along their kids in their performances on the show, which was hosted by a bearded Ryan Seacrest. Joining Michael Buble's performance of "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" were his three young children, Noah, Vida and Elias, who were dancing in red holiday outfits.

Ciara's son Future Jr., whom she shares with ex Future, and her kids with husband Russell Wilson also stole the show from their famous parent during their performance of "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree". They had a blast in a pink-themed Christmas set-up.

