'The Voice' Recap: Four-Way Knockouts Winner Is Revealed, Live Shows Begin

NBC TV

As Ryan Gallagher from Team Kelly Clarkson withdraws from the competition, the final spot in Top 18 of current season 19 of the show will go to either Julia Cooper, Larriah Jackson or Taryn Papa.

Dec 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - "The Voice" season 19 returned with a new episode on Monday, November 30. In the new outing, the winner of the Four-Way Knockouts was revealed before the show moved onto the next round, which was Live Playoffs.

Ryan Gallagher, Julia Cooper, Larriah Jackson and Taryn Papa previously hit the stage to win one last spot in Top 18, but only one would get the spot. As Ryan from Team Kelly Clarkson withdrew from the competition, the spot went to either Julia, Larriah or Taryn. It was later announced that Taryn from Team Blake Shelton came out as the winner of the Four-Way Knockouts, while the other two were eliminated.

It was then time for Live Playoffs which was kicked off by Desz (Team Kelly). She hit the stage to sing Tina Turner's "What's Love Got to Do With It". John Legend was impressed as he called her performance "soulful" and "intentional." Coach Kelly also gushed over Dezs, saying that she had the voice of a "broken angel."

Following it up was Madeline Consoer, who was also on Team Kelly. She opted for "What If I Never Get Over You" for the first night of Live Shows. Blake loved her song choice and enjoyed her performance, while Kelly urged America to vote for Madeline. Tanner Gomes, meanwhile, belted out "Lovin' On You". Unfortunatelty, it seemed like his mic was turned down as his voice was barely heard. Despite that, Kelly said that he had great instincts and that it was such an enjoyable performance.

Rounding out performances from team Kelly was Cami Clune. She offered a captivating performance of "Never Tear Us Apart". Kelly loved it, calling it "cool, sexy and thrilling to watch."

As for Team Gwen Stefani, Payge Turner kicked things off with a performance of NSYNC's "It's Gonna Be Me" as she played guitar. Gwen said that it was a "dope" interpretation of the song. Later, Ben Allen took the stage to perform an emotional take on "There Goes My Life". It was such an epic performance that the coaches gave him a standing ovation at the end of his performance.

Joseph Soul followed it up with a performance of "How Deep Is Your Love" in which he showcased his smooth and warm voice. Gwen raved about the "crazy" performance. Carter Rubin then hit the stage to belt out Mariah Carey's hit "Hero" and it was yet another perfect performance from Team Gwen.

Jim Ranger from Team Blake then performed Lee Bice's hit "Rumor". The performance convinced Blake that Jim was "unbelievably talented" and that he would most likely be in the finale. Worth the Wait, meanwhile, sang Judds' "Love Is Alive". Blake was totally impressed, saying that it was their best performance of the season.

Singing "Make You Feel My Love" was Ian Flanigan. Flaunting his cool tone, he delivered a stunning performance. Rounding out performance from Team Blake were Taryn, who opted to sing "I Hope Your Happy Now", and Sid Kingsley, who sang "Beyond".

Team John Legend's Tamara Jade then hit the stage to sing "Crazy" which perfectly described her performance that night. John even called her a superstar. Later, Chloe Hogan performed "My Future", highlighting her jazzy vocals. Following it up was Bailey Rae, who sang "Sweet Music Man" by Kenny Roger. John praised her, saying that she belonged on this stage.

Concluding the Live Playoffs was John Holiday. He performed "Fly Me to the Moon" that fit his jazzy voice. John loved it and believed that America would keep him on the competition.