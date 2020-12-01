Trista Sutter Vows to Keep Looking for Answers to Ryan's Mystery Illness

Instagram Celebrity

Sharing relief that her husband does not have cancer despite similar symptoms to Hodgkin's lymphoma, The former 'Bachelorette' star admits the two of them have been struggling for months.

AceShowbiz - Trista Sutter refuses to fall into despair in the midst of uncertainty over her husband's health. Having come forward about the fact that Ryan Sutter suffered from a mysterious illness, the first-ever star of "The Bachelorette" promised that she will keep looking for answers as to what may have caused his condition.

The 48-year-old first made the revelation about Ryan's health via Instagram on Sunday, November 29. Sharing a photo of her man, she confessed, "I'm struggling. This guy...my rock, my best friend, my hero, my love...is struggling. Not everyday, and not to the point that he can't work or cook or exercise or be with family, but enough. We've been struggling for months. Struggling to get answers."

"And this week, we got an answer that would normally be the best answer of all good answers. We found out that Ryan doesn't have cancer. A HUGE relief...without a doubt, especially after fighting to find a doctor to take symptoms that lined up with lymphoma seriously and advocating for the scans to rule it out," she continued. "But part of us was wanting a diagnosis. Wanting to be able to fight for him to be cured instead of fighting for an answer."

"How messed up is that? Don't worry, I know. It's messed up. But, that's where we are. In a holding pattern of not knowing," the TV personality pointed out. Despite the struggle, she kept a positive attitude. "And believe me...I know it could be worse, so for that, I am thankful. Thankful to not have to be separated from a loved one who is dying due to COVID. Thankful to not have 2 children with a cancer diagnosis," she stressed.

"Thankful to have each other and health insurance and jobs and a home and food on the table and healthy family members and all the things that make this life struggle-free," she added. "But if I'm not posting or answering emails or emotional or disconnected, please remember that everyone is struggling in some way, behind closed doors. We are young-ish and blessed, but not immune. We lived a fairy tale on TV and have a great life for all intents and purposes, but answers would be nice."

The former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant concluded her message by asking for prayers from her fans and followers. "So, I'm going to keep praying for answers and am hopeful that if you are the praying type, that you'll think of Ryan when the time comes to send up a message," she shared her hope.

Shortly after opening up in the lengthy post, Trista turned to Instagram Story to thank those who have showered her with support, prayers, and encouragement. She further emphasized in the following clip, "We're going to keep searching for answers and doctors who will actually listen. But, if I'm not on here a lot, know that my focus is with Ryan and our family and trying to get him feeling better."

Trista Sutter emphasized that she will keep looking for answers for her husband's diagnosis.

Trista first met Ryan on season 1 of "The Bachelorette". They got married in December 2003. Since then, the twosome share two children together, a 13-year-old son named Maxwell and an 11-year-old daughter named Blakesley.