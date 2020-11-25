 
 

Grammy 2021 Snubs: Teyana Taylor Is Angry While Kehlani and Paramore Are Unfazed

The 'Wake Up Love' singer slams Recording Academy over male-only Best R'n'B Album nominees while Kehlani and Paramore's Hayley Williams are unbothered for not getting any nods.

  • Nov 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Singer Teyana Taylor has criticised Recording Academy officials for failing to shortlist any female artists in the Best R&B Album category for the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The nominations were unveiled on Tuesday (24Nov20), when John Legend's "Bigger Love", "All Rise" by Gregory Porter, "To Feel Love/d" from Luke James, Giveon's "Take Time, and Ant Clemons' "Happy 2 Be Here" all earned nods for Best R&B Album - and Teyana wasn't impressed.

The star, who dropped her critically-acclaimed "The Album" in June, was among those snubbed for her work, and she made her annoyance known on Twitter.

Reposting the Recording Academy's nominations news, she remarked, "Y'all was better off just saying best MALE R&B ALBUM cause all I see is d**k in this category (sic)."

She went on to retweet several of her fans' comments about Teyana and fellow R&B singer Kehlani failing to land nods - although her "Morning" collaborator wasn't fazed by the lack of recognition.

Responding to one fan who insisted she should be furious, Kehlani wrote, "HA! i don't think anyone should ever be mad about these things. we are all hella blessed to do what we do and have so many fans affirming us daily, at shows, when we drop projects! stress makes you sick why you want me to be mad pookiepie (sic)!!"

Paramore's Hayley Williams adopted a similar attitude towards her band's snubs, insisting she was thrilled for other female artists leading the way in many rock and alternative categories.

"Stop sending me sorry's for not getting a nom LOL (laugh out loud) pmore been nominated lots and even won (sic)," she tweeted to her disappointed fans. "thank you for your sweetness but stop! the women leading the rock and alt nom's are THE story and the moment."

"congratulations Phoebe f**king Bridgers !!!!!!" she added of the singer/songwriter, who garnered four mentions, including for Best New Artist.

Meanwhile, fans of The Weeknd were outraged as his "After Hours" album was completely shut out, as were recent releases by Luke Combs, Katy Perry, Selena Gomez, The Chicks, and Bob Dylan.

