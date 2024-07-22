 
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage with 150 Guests
Instagram
Celebrity

The Maroon 5 frontman and his model wife return to Flora Farms in Mexico to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary with family and friends in a bash that includes a performance by Sublime with Rome.

  • Jul 22, 2024

AceShowbiz - Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo marked a decade of marriage on Saturday, July 20, at the same location where they tied the knot 10 years ago: Flora Farms in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico. According to People, the couple welcomed 150 close friends and family to witness this milestone.

The anniversary celebration included a performance by Sublime with Rome, who also played at their 2014 wedding. Guests enjoyed Calirosa Tequila specialty drinks and a seasonal dinner menu in the venue's mango grove, which featured handmade burrata, coal-roasted chicken, and pan-seared sea bass.

  Editors' Pick

The couple first met virtually in 2012 and fell in love before meeting in person a month later. Levine proposed in 2013, and they married the following year in Cabo. Since then, they have welcomed three children: daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace, and a one-year-old son.

Levine's return to "The Voice" for season 27 has sparked some concerns behind the scenes, as employees fear he may revert to the "cocky" and "arrogant" behavior he exhibited during his original 16-season run. However, producers hope to reunite him with former coach Blake Shelton in the future.

Despite the potential challenges, Levine and Prinsloo celebrated their anniversary surrounded by love and support, reliving the memories that began their decade-long journey together.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Adam Levine Posts Saucy Birthday Tribute to Wife Behati Prinsloo After Sexting Scandal

Adam Levine Posts Saucy Birthday Tribute to Wife Behati Prinsloo After Sexting Scandal

Adam Levine Dishes on Maroon 5's Las Vegas Residency

Adam Levine Dishes on Maroon 5's Las Vegas Residency

Adam Levine Gives Shout-Out to His Family Onstage Months After Cheating Scandal

Adam Levine Gives Shout-Out to His Family Onstage Months After Cheating Scandal

Adam Levine Launches Lawsuit After Allegedly Being Swindled by Antique Car Dealer

Adam Levine Launches Lawsuit After Allegedly Being Swindled by Antique Car Dealer

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo