Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage with 150 Guests

AceShowbiz - Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo marked a decade of marriage on Saturday, July 20, at the same location where they tied the knot 10 years ago: Flora Farms in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico. According to People, the couple welcomed 150 close friends and family to witness this milestone.

The anniversary celebration included a performance by Sublime with Rome, who also played at their 2014 wedding. Guests enjoyed Calirosa Tequila specialty drinks and a seasonal dinner menu in the venue's mango grove, which featured handmade burrata, coal-roasted chicken, and pan-seared sea bass.

The couple first met virtually in 2012 and fell in love before meeting in person a month later. Levine proposed in 2013, and they married the following year in Cabo. Since then, they have welcomed three children: daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace, and a one-year-old son.

Levine's return to "The Voice" for season 27 has sparked some concerns behind the scenes, as employees fear he may revert to the "cocky" and "arrogant" behavior he exhibited during his original 16-season run. However, producers hope to reunite him with former coach Blake Shelton in the future.

Despite the potential challenges, Levine and Prinsloo celebrated their anniversary surrounded by love and support, reliving the memories that began their decade-long journey together.