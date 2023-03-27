 

Adam Levine Dishes on Maroon 5's Las Vegas Residency

The 44-year-old singer shares that he loves having his family with him during the opening night of the Grammy winner's Las Vegas residency at Park MGM's Dolby Live Theater.

  • Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Adam Levine feels fortunate that Maroon 5's Las Vegas residency is so "close to home." The 44-year-old singer, who is the frontman for the three-time Grammy winners, loved having his family with him during the opening night of their residency at Park MGM's Dolby Live Theater.

Adam, who has daughters Dusty Rose, six, and Gio Grace, five, with his wife Behati Prinsloo, told PEOPLE, "It was a big opening night in Vegas. It's close to home and no one has to deal with, you know, travelling ten hours with kids and jet lag. It felt right. It felt really, really sweet to have everybody here. I wouldn't have wanted to do it without them."

  Editors' Pick

Maroon 5 are based in Los Angeles, and Adam feels that the Vegas residency was a "logical" step for the band. He explained, "I think we've kind of gotten to the point where we've almost just done it all. We've been doing it for this crazy long amount of time, and so we thought [a Vegas residency] was kind of the logical next step because it was something that we had never embarked upon. Also, over the years, Vegas has become this kind of beacon for everybody ... The timing of it all just makes sense to us."

Maroon 5 have enjoyed huge success over the years, but Adam insists there's still much more to come from the band. The singer revealed that they have something "very, very special" in the pipeline. Looking to the future, Adam said, "We have something coming that's very, very special. I think the best thing we've done in a long time. That's all I'm going to say on that."

