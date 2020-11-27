 
 

Paul McCartney Forms His Own Yoga Group With Alec Baldwin

The former Fab Four member is bonding with the '30 Rock' alum and 'Saturday Night Live' creator Lorne Michaels while they are doing yoga together with their friends.

  • Nov 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Sir Paul McCartney has his own yoga group with movie star Alec Baldwin and "Saturday Night Live" creator Lorne Michaels.

The Beatles legend shared the news of his famous fitness friends as he revealed he's adopted Baldwin's polite but firm response whenever someone approaches him for a photo in public because the rocker's always hated posing for pictures when he's not working.

"I don't like to take pictures," he shared on the "Smartless" podcast with actors Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes. "When people say, 'Can I have a picture?' 'cause everyone's got a camera (on their phone)..., I say, 'I'm sorry, I don't do pictures.' It's a line I got from watching Alec Baldwin once."

"We have this little thing with Lorne, Alec, and a couple of mates. It's called The Yoga Boys, and we do yoga together, and we're terrible!" he laughed.

"Anyway, we were sitting around afterwards, talking and we're having a bite to eat outdoors. Someone comes up to Alec and says, 'Can I have your (photograph) with Sir Paul?' He looks, with that Alec look, and says, 'I'm sorry, I don't do pictures.' "

"He held it and I just thought, 'That's the line!' "

McCartney insists he'd much rather enjoy a conversation with a fan instead of take part in a photo opportunity.

"I sometimes feel like I have to say, 'Look, I'm happy to talk to you, sit down, we can talk' - I like that, 'cause I'm still me," he explained.

"The minute I put my arm around you, you put your arm around me, I feel like the monkey in St. Tropez - 'Come and have your picture taken with the monkey!' and I don't like that, it puts me off."

And the Brit admits there's been an upside to the use of face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic - because he can now walk around relatively incognito.

"The one good thing about the virus is everyone's got masks...!" he quipped.

