 
 

Hugh Grant Finds Touching Food Repulsive

Hugh Grant Finds Touching Food Repulsive
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Notting Hill' actor talks about the new hobby he took up during the coronavirus lockdown after he and wife were forced to quarantine due to mild Covid-19 symptoms.

  • Nov 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actor Hugh Grant is struggling with his new cooking hobby - because he finds the idea of touching food "disgusting."

The Brit only realised his love for life in the kitchen when he and his wife were forced into COVID-19 lockdown with a mild case of the coronavirus.

He tells "Live with Kelly and Ryan", "It was a mild flu and then this weird thing where you lose your taste, but it was lockdown and I was doing the cooking for the first time in 30 years - and none of my food tastes of anything anyway, so we didn't notice that we didn't have any taste for days and days."

Hugh's dinners were "mainly baked potatoes" and things didn't go well when he tried to get more adventurous.

  See also...

"I did have a go at a chicken and it came out very badly wrong," he cringes, insisting he's pressing on.

"I like being in the kitchen now. I like to put on an apron, I like the glass of wine," he beams. "I don't mind tossing, frying the onions a bit, that's fine."

But he'd rather not serve up his culinary efforts. "I don't like touching food," the "Notting Hill" star adds. "It's disgusting."

In a separate occasion, Hugh Grant said he found parenting exhausting. The father of five admitted to signing up to star in his new TV drama "The Undoing" because he needed to get away from his children.

"I did this job partly to get away from my young children as they are exhausting at my age," he claimed. "I thought it would be great to have a break but every time I arrived in New York I missed them so badly I was a mess."

You can share this post!

Gloria Estefan Uses Virtual Reality to Stay Connected With Grandson Amid Pandemic

Paul McCartney Forms His Own Yoga Group With Alec Baldwin
Related Posts
Hugh Grant Finds Fatherhood Exhausting, Signs Up for TV Role to Take a Break From His Kids

Hugh Grant Finds Fatherhood Exhausting, Signs Up for TV Role to Take a Break From His Kids

Hugh Grant Gets Cheeky Over His Desperation to Smell When Talking About COVID-19 Battle

Hugh Grant Gets Cheeky Over His Desperation to Smell When Talking About COVID-19 Battle

Hugh Grant's Idea for 'Notting Hill' Sequel Will Ruin the Happy Ending

Hugh Grant's Idea for 'Notting Hill' Sequel Will Ruin the Happy Ending

Hugh Grant and Guy Ritchie Restage Fathers' Military Photo 65 Years Later

Hugh Grant and Guy Ritchie Restage Fathers' Military Photo 65 Years Later

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Admits to Relapsing During Pandemic: 'It Was a F**k Up'
Celebrity

Miley Cyrus Admits to Relapsing During Pandemic: 'It Was a F**k Up'

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spark Dating Rumors After Traveling Together

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spark Dating Rumors After Traveling Together

Chris Brown Shows Off New Monster Truck From Kanye West

Chris Brown Shows Off New Monster Truck From Kanye West

21 Savage Shares His Regret After Brother's Death in Alleged Stabbing

21 Savage Shares His Regret After Brother's Death in Alleged Stabbing

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Future's New Girlfriend Dess Dior Confirms Romance With Steamy Selfie

Future's New Girlfriend Dess Dior Confirms Romance With Steamy Selfie

Kim Kardashian Meets Death Row Inmate and Vows to Help Him Escape Execution

Kim Kardashian Meets Death Row Inmate and Vows to Help Him Escape Execution

Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies Weeks After Brain Surgery

Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies Weeks After Brain Surgery

Mariah Carey Still Can't Believe Sandra Bernhard Got Away With Calling Her the N-Word

Mariah Carey Still Can't Believe Sandra Bernhard Got Away With Calling Her the N-Word

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

Dr. Dre Accused of Trying to Starve Ex-Wife Out Amid Nasty Divorce Battle

Dr. Dre Accused of Trying to Starve Ex-Wife Out Amid Nasty Divorce Battle

DJ i_o Dead at 30, Months After Tweeting 'I Haven't Been OK for a While'

DJ i_o Dead at 30, Months After Tweeting 'I Haven't Been OK for a While'