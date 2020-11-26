 
 

Chris Brown Shows Off New Monster Truck From Kanye West

The 'Deuces' singer is proudly flaunting the expensive gift he receives from the 'Jesus Is King' rapper while thanking the hip-hop star for the present.

  • Nov 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Christmas has come early for Chris Brown after receiving the keys to a brand new monster truck from Kanye West.

The "Go Crazy" hitmaker showed off the tank-style SHERP ATV on Instagram late on Tuesday (24Nov20), and sources tell TMZ Kanye arranged for his manager, Bu Thiam, and other team members to personally deliver the present to Brown's home in Tarzana, California.

And it appears there was no other reason for the big surprise than to celebrate Brown's career success to date.

In a handwritten note to the R&B star, Kanye told his pal, "Congratulations to Chris Brown, 20 years in the game you have overcome many hurdles and obstacles, you deserve the recognition for all the hard work you have put in (sic)."

As he posed on top of the massive ATV for his Instagram photo, Brown simply captioned it, "THANK YOU KANYE @kanyewest."

Kanye has yet to publicly comment on the generous gift, but the SHERP ATV typically costs around $120,000 (£90,000).

Kanye West and Chris Brown collaborated on several projects in the past. In 2007, the duo joined forces on the song called "Down" from Breezy's studio album "Exclusive".

Three years later, Kanye joined Drake, T.I., Fabolous, Rick Ross, and Andre 3000 for the remix version of Breezy's single "Deuces" from his collaborative album with Tyga, "Fan of a Fan".

In 2016, Chris Brown returned the favor as he helped Kanye co-write the track "Waves" for Ye's studio installment "The Life of Pablo".

