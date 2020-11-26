 
 

Dr. Dre Accused of Trying to Starve Ex-Wife Out Amid Nasty Divorce Battle

Dr. Dre Accused of Trying to Starve Ex-Wife Out Amid Nasty Divorce Battle
Instagram
Celebrity

The hip-hop mogul is accused of attempting to leave estranged wife Nicole Young with 'close to nothing' as their divorce proceedings continues to drag on.

  • Nov 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Dr. Dre's estranged wife has accused the rap mogul of attempting to leave her with "close to nothing" as their nasty divorce battle continues to drag on.

Nicole Young is fighting for a bigger share of Dre's finances after alleging she was pressured into signing a prenuptial agreement prior to their 1996 wedding - before the hip-hop icon became a billionaire.

She previously demanded $2 million (£1.5 million)-a-month in temporary spousal support while the exes attempt to reach a settlement in court - a request Dre has contested, arguing he is already paying for her every need.

Now Nicole, who filed to end the 24-year marriage in June, is claiming Dre, full name Andre Young, is deliberately attempting to draw out the case and leave her broke.

  See also...

"He is attempting to 'starve her out' while also attempting to walk away from the divorce with the parties' entire marital estate, leaving her with close to nothing," her lawyers argue in papers obtained by The Daily Mail.

She is seeking a court order forcing Dre to hand over a treasure trove of financial documents as part of the ongoing proceedings, but he has continued to refuse, insisting the prenup makes it clear she doesn't get a cut of any of his businesses in the case of divorce.

Her filing reads, "Nicole's need for documents from the parties' long-standing accountants and managers is great. Among other issues, she needs these documents in connection with the issue of spousal support. Nicole was not employed during the parties' 24-year marriage. Instead, she stayed home to raise their children."

"Meanwhile, during the marriage, the parties amassed an estate worth close to $1 billion dollars," her lawyers add. "Nevertheless, at this time, Andre is refusing to pay spousal support to Nicole or to pay her attorney's fees."

The former couple shares two adult children.

You can share this post!

Chris Brown Shows Off New Monster Truck From Kanye West

The Killers Channel Donald Trump as They React to 2021 Grammy Nomination Snub
Related Posts
Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Accuses Him of Using Coronavirus Concerns to Avoid In-Person Deposition

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Accuses Him of Using Coronavirus Concerns to Avoid In-Person Deposition

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Demands He Hand Over Information About Any Love Children

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Demands He Hand Over Information About Any Love Children

Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'

Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Under Investigation for Alleged Embezzlement

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Under Investigation for Alleged Embezzlement

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Admits to Relapsing During Pandemic: 'It Was a F**k Up'
Celebrity

Miley Cyrus Admits to Relapsing During Pandemic: 'It Was a F**k Up'

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

21 Savage Shares His Regret After Brother's Death in Alleged Stabbing

21 Savage Shares His Regret After Brother's Death in Alleged Stabbing

Safaree Samuels Trolled After Sharing Picture of His and Erica Mena's Daughter

Safaree Samuels Trolled After Sharing Picture of His and Erica Mena's Daughter

Kim Kardashian Meets Death Row Inmate and Vows to Help Him Escape Execution

Kim Kardashian Meets Death Row Inmate and Vows to Help Him Escape Execution

Future's New Girlfriend Dess Dior Confirms Romance With Steamy Selfie

Future's New Girlfriend Dess Dior Confirms Romance With Steamy Selfie

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Mulatto Dragged for Calling Herself Black

Mulatto Dragged for Calling Herself Black

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

Vanessa Hudgens Cozying Up to MLB Star Cole Tucker 10 Months After Austin Butler Split

Vanessa Hudgens Cozying Up to MLB Star Cole Tucker 10 Months After Austin Butler Split

Amber Riley Engaged to Beau Desean Black One Month After Going Public With Romance

Amber Riley Engaged to Beau Desean Black One Month After Going Public With Romance

DJ i_o Dead at 30, Months After Tweeting 'I Haven't Been OK for a While'

DJ i_o Dead at 30, Months After Tweeting 'I Haven't Been OK for a While'

Lisa Rinna Trusts Daughter Amelia's Decision to Be With Scott Disick

Lisa Rinna Trusts Daughter Amelia's Decision to Be With Scott Disick