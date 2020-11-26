Grammy Boss Denies Snubbing The Weeknd Due to Clash Over Super Bowl Gig

WENN Music

The Recording Academy official insists the 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker's absence from the 2021 Grammy nominations list has nothing to do with his upcoming Super Bowl performance.

AceShowbiz - The Weeknd has attacked the Recording Academy's Grammy voters again a day after he missed out on a mention for the 2021 prizegiving.

Despite his record-breaking year on the charts and critical and commercial acclaim with the album "After Hours" and hits like "Blinding Lights", the Canadian hitmaker failed to land a single nomination on Tuesday (24Nov20) when the Grammy nods were announced.

Calling voters "corrupt" in a tweet on Tuesday, the singer has now revealed he was working on a performance at the Grammys, which had been scheduled a week before his half-time show at the Super Bowl in February (21).

"Collaboratively planning a performance for weeks to not being invited? In my opinion zero nominations = you’re not invited!" he wrote.

The comment has sparked speculation The Weeknd and Grammy bosses clashed over his decision to headline the Super Bowl, but Recording Academy chief Harvey Mason, Jr. insists that's not the case.

"We understand that The Weeknd is disappointed at not being nominated," he says in a statement. "I was surprised and can empathize with what he’s feeling. His music this year was excellent, and his contributions to the music community and broader world are worthy of everyone’s admiration.

"We were thrilled when we found out he would be performing at the upcoming Super Bowl and we would have loved to have him also perform on the Grammy stage the weekend before... unfortunately, every year, there are fewer nominations than the number of deserving artists. But as the only peer-voted music award, we will continue to recognize and celebrate excellence in music while shining a light on the many amazing artists that make up our global community."

"To be clear, voting in all categories ended well before The Weeknd’s performance at the Super Bowl was announced, so in no way could it have affected the nomination process."