 
 

Ronan Keating to Undergo Vasectomy After Welcoming Baby No. 5

The Boyzone singer has no plan to expand his family and have more children after welcoming his fifth child at the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown.

  • Nov 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ronan Keating is done with having kids and has vowed to undergo a vasectomy after welcoming his fifth child.

Earlier this year (20), the Boyzone singer welcomed daughter Coco with wife Storm in March. The couple is also parents to son Cooper, three, and Ronan is dad to three older children from his first marriage to Yvonne Connolly.

While the hitmaker was previously adamant he wasn't having a vasectomy, he told the "Sweat, Snot & Tears" podcast he's since changed his mind on the idea.

He announced emphatically, "I'm getting the snip. Out the door, done - job's a good 'un."

  See also...

Ronan, whose eldest child is 21, has been a hands-on dad and credits Coco with being a good sleeper. However, he needs a little more help to send him off.

"I use red wine to get to sleep at night," admits the "Love Me for a Reason" singer.

Coco was born during England's first lockdown amid the pandemic and, while Ronan compared the scene to something from Will Smith's post-apocalyptic thriller "I Am Legend", he's keeping optimistic.

"It was unbelievable. I walked out on to the street and there was not a car, a bike, nothing, not a person on the street," he recalled. "It was unique - it was quite special. You've got to look at the positives. We were together. Then, we had this really special time at home."

Ronan Keating Hasn't Introduced New Baby to His Kids From Previous Marriage

Ronan Keating's Wife Gives Birth to Their Second Child Coco Knox

Ronan Keating Appears to Slam Kate Beckinsale for Cutting Lines at GQ Men of the Year Awards

