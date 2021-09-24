 
 

Ronan Keating and Wife 'Worried Sick' as Son Needs Breathing Support in Hospital

The Boyzone star and wife Storm reveal their four-year-old son Cooper has been taken to a hospital for medical treatment and the little boy needs an oxygen mask.

  • Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Irish singer Ronan Keating has had a frightening 24 hours after rushing his four-year-old son to the hospital.

The former Boyzone singer and his wife Storm are a "mess" after little Cooper needed medical treatment, but despite requiring an oxygen mask, the youngster has taken everything "in his stride", his doting father said.

Ronan shared photos of Cooper in hospital to Instagram early on Thursday (23Sep21) and wrote, "Not the 24hrs I had imagined. But ya never know what life has in store."

He praised his son, saying, "This little guy is an absolute Trooper... I'm blown away with his strength and charm. Mum & Dad are a mess worried sick and he takes it in his stride (sic)."

Keating did not explain why Cooper had been admitted to the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, but thanked staff for all their help.

Cooper is Keating's oldest child with Storm, his wife since 2015. They also share a one-year-old daughter, named Coco, while the singer also has three children from his previous marriage.

Cooper's hospitalisation comes six months after his mum underwent emergency spinal surgery after a prolapsed disc escalated into Cauda Equina Syndrome, a severe spinal stenosis that causes the nerves in the lower back to become severely compressed.

Although it was a "scary" time for the family, Ronan recently revealed his wife has recovered well.

Earlier this month, he told OK! magazine, "She is doing fantastic. Massive thanks to the surgeons and everyone involved."

