Ronan Keating Takes Family on Healing Trip to South Africa After His Brother's Tragic Death

The Boyzone member has broken his silence after he and family rushed back to his home country of Ireland following his brother Ciaran's deadly car accident.

Aug 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ronan Keating explains the five weeks since his brother's death have been "the hardest time for us all." The 46-year-old singer's older brother Ciaran, who was in his 50s, was killed in a car accident in Mayo, Ireland in July and Ronan admitted the whole family is still struggling to come to terms with the loss.

"Hey everyone. Just wanted to say thank you for the love and respect you have shown my family over the last five weeks. It has been the hardest time for us all and everyone is trying to manage a life now without our brother (very hard to even type that). Thank you for all your messages of support and also respecting our privacy during this time," he wrote on Instagram.

Ronan revealed he and wife Storm have jetted off to South Africa with their children Cooper and Coco, in order to heal. He said, "There is no more fitting a place to heal, than in South Africa surrounded by Mother Nature and great people and our little bundles of joy Cooper and Coco, have kept us going constantly. Thank you God."

Ronan admitted he is finding it hard to "make sense" of Ciaran's death, writing, "Back to work for me in another part of the world I love now... it all seems rather difficult to make sense of but trying my best. Take care of each other and from Storm, myself and all my family, thank you."

Ciaran was involved in a two-vehicle accident in Mayo in July. The driver of the other vehicle was seriously injured and was taken to Mayo University Hospital following the collision.

Ciaran was travelling with his wife, Ann Marie Keating, to watch their son Ruairi play. Ann Marie and the other vehicle's passenger both received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Ruairi's club Cork City FC - who play in the League of Ireland Premier Division - said in a statement at the time, "We extend our deepest sympathies to Ruairi and the entire Keating family at this exceptionally difficult time. We ask that the family's privacy be respected. Funeral arrangements will be confirmed in due course. May he rest in peace."

