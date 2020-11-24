 
 

Troy Ave Insinuates Jeezy Should Have Killed Gucci Mane During 'Verzuz'

The 'Bang Bang' rapper seems to suggest that the 'I Luv It' rapper should have retaliated for his friend Pookie Loc's murder by Gucci when they had an Instagram Live showdown.

  • Nov 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jeezy (a.k.a. Young Jeezy) and Gucci Mane's recent "Verzuz" battle was tense, mainly because of their history of feud that at one point reached its peak with the death of the former's friend Pookie Loc. While the two rappers managed to keep things civil at the end of the Thursday, November 19 show, Troy Ave seemingly couldn't agree that Jeezy put aside his hatred toward Gucci for a more friendly display.

The 34-year-old appeared to weigh in on the two rappers' showdown in his Instagram post on Sunday, November 22, suggesting that Jeezy should have killed Gucci when he had the chance on the show. "if you killed somebody I love and we performing on camera .. well I guess I'm killing you on camera ... #StreetsIsAMyth," he posted on his own account.

He went on posing some questions in the caption, writing, "If u forgive death does that mean the Love was fake? Is it called maturity or #StreetsIsAMyth ?" While Troy didn't mention a name, he seemed to be referring to the death of Pookie Loc, who was fatally shot by Gucci when he was reportedly attempting to rob the "Black Beatles" hitmaker's home in 2005.

  See also...

Gucci shot Pookie in self defense. Rumor had it, Gucci buried Pookie's body behind a middle school in Decatur which prompted a warrant to be issued for his arrest. Gucci turned himself in to police investigators in May 2005 and was subsequently charged with murder, but the DeKalb County district attorney's office dropped the murder charge in January 2006 due to insufficient evidence.

Prior to the "Verzuz" battle, Gucci himself used Pookie's death to taunt his nemesis as he posted on Instagram, "Go dig ya patna up n***a I bet he can't say s**t," along with a meme that predicts the "Soul Survivor" spitter's reaction. He simply captioned it with two face with tears of joy emojis.

