Kristin Cavallari Treats Fans to Rare Photos of Daughter on Her 5th Birthday
The 33-year-old 'Very Cavallari' star, who is known for being private when it comes to her children, treats fans to a slew of sweet and heartwarming photos of herself and Saylor to celebrate the little girl's birthday.

  • Nov 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kristin Cavallari is feeling generous while celebrating her daughter Saylor's 5th birthday. In honor of the big day for her child, the "Very Cavallari" star, who is known for being private when it comes to her children, treats fans to a slew of sweet and heartwarming photos of herself and Saylor.

One of the black-and-white photos saw Kristin giving a peck on her daughter, who was snuggling up to her mother. The 33-year-old also shared a throwback picture featuring her holding a much younger Saylor. In another picture, the birthday girl was seen wearing a beautiful gown while gazing outside the window. Although Kristin decided to share some pictures of her daughter's this time, she made sure that Saylor's face wasn't shown.

"Happy 5th birthday to my little Say baby!" she wrote in the caption. "Saylor, my bestie, my mini me, there are no words for how much I love you sweet girl. Watching you blossom into the sweet, caring, kind, tough, strong willed little girl you are has been such a gift. I'm thankful for you every single day."

A fan sent a well-wish for the little girl. "there's no stronger duo out there!" the fan wrote in the comment section. "happiest birthday to the most courageous bright little light we know! may your day and year be as special and sweet as you, saylor!"

Another user also applauded the reality star for keeping her daughter's face hidden. "I have so much respect for you always keeping you kids faces private and protecting them on here," the fan wrote. Meanwhile, one other asked for more pictures of her daughter, saying, "So beautiful. Please just let us see a pic of her!! U so proud of her so let us see!!!"

Prior to this, Kristin, who is also mom to 8-year-old Camden and 6-year-old Jaxon, announced earlier this year that she was divorcing her husband of 7 years, Jay Cutler. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," the former spouses wrote in a joint statement in April. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

She sparked romance rumors with comedian Jeff Dye after being photographed locking lips in the Fulton Market district in Chicago back in October. In November, a source claimed that they've been dating for months. "Jeff and Kristin are having a great time but are still just getting to know each other," said the source. "They're enjoying each other's company and seeing where it's going. It's now been a few months they've been dating and now that it's public knowledge, Kristin can be a little more relaxed about things."

