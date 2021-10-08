 
 

Troy Ave Slams Trolls for Saying His New Girlfriend Looks Like a Man

After many left body-shaming comments that his new girlfriend looks like a 'dude,' the New York rapper shares another snap with his girl and writes, 'ya'll lil bullies gon make her get a boob job.'

AceShowbiz - Rapper Troy Ave is speaking out after many said that his new girlfriend looks like a man. When defending his new lover, the "She Belongs to the Game" rapper told the social media trolls to shut up.

The 35-year-old hip-hop artist recently made his relationship Instagram official. In a since-deleted post, the rapper shared a photo with his new girl, who intimately stared at him. "Her: wait lemme see if u Big as they say. Me: 'with confidence' s*****t pull em out!!!" he jokingly wrote in the caption.

After unveiling the picture with his new girlfriend, Troy, whose real name is Roland Collins, received many body-shaming comments saying that his lady looks like a man. "That's a dude," roasted one Instagram user. "Baby girl looking like baby boy," said another. "Im confused isn't this a man?" asked a third social media troll.

The insensitive comments, however, prompted Troy to post another snap with his girl. In his new post, the "All About the Money" rapper could be seen wearing a shocking pink outfit while standing behind his girl in a room. In the meantime, his mystery girl could be seen donning a mini black dress as she looked back at him.

  See also...

Over the photo, Troy wrote, "ME: DAMN BABY WHY THEY IN THE COMMENTS SAYING U LOOK LIKE A MAN? [laughing in tears emojis]." The "Do Me No Favors" crooner added his girlfriend's response, "HER: MAYBE CAUSE THEY USE TO SEEING B***HES WITH LONG FAKE HAIR & FAKE BREAST. CUM GET THIS REAL P***Y THO!" In the caption, he wrote, "Ya'll lil Bullies gon make her get a boob job. Stahhhp! shorty mad she said 'cala a boca.' "

The responses he received from his second post were much kinder than on the first. Many of Troy's fans defended his new girlfriend in the comment section, saying that she looks beautiful and telling him not to listen to the haters.

"She is beautiful!!! f**k who talking trash," one fan argued, while another complimented Troy's new fling, "Wow she [doesn't] look like a man at all she looks beautiful smh." A third, in the meantime, wrote, "They just hating."

