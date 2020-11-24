 
 

'To All the Boys' Star Jordan Fisher Marries Ellie Woods After Postponed Wedding

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' champion and his childhood sweetheart have finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony after COVID-19 pandemic forced them to cancel their planned July nuptials.

  • Nov 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Jordan Fisher and Ellie Woods. Four months after he was forced to postpone his wedding to his childhood sweetheart because of the coronavirus pandemic, the "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" actor has quietly tied the knot with her.

The former "Dancing with the Stars" champion initially offered a hint about his big day by tweeting on Thursday, November 19, "Off to get MARRIED." A source additionally informed Us Weekly that he and his longtime love exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony attended by family and friends on Saturday, November 21.

Jordan Fisher's Tweet

Jordan Fisher gave a hint about his wedding with Ellie Woods.

The exciting news came around three weeks after Jordan shared a countdown to their nuptials. In early November, he posted a photo of the two of them. Along with it, he wrote, "Throwwwwwwback to the first getaway with my love. Couple years later, I would propose here. And a year and half later, we'll be spending our first turkey day here as HUSBAND AND WIFE."

Jordan and Ellie were supposed to get married in July. At the time, he told his Instagram followers, "Our 'Ding Day' was yesterday - what was supposed to be a celebration in Hawaii surrounded by the people we love most in our lives, we nodded to the islands with a gorgeous five-course-meal in our own backyard. We're so blessed. November will be here before we know it! Can't wait to make you my wife."

A little over a year earlier, the Mark Cohen of "Rent: Live" popped the big question. Sharing a clip of his proposal, he announced on Instagram, "5/20/19 - I asked my best friend a question…and she said yes." He added in the same caption, "I love you so much, Ellie Woods. Can't wait to make you my wife MY WIFE."

In October, Jordan opened up to HollywoodLife.com why he and his Ellie were not letting coronavirus prevent them from getting married. "Ultimately, we both just want to get married," the 26-year-old explained. "I don't really care where or when or how - we're looking we're looking forward to stepping into that new phase of our lives. I'm just really just excited. At this point, we just want it done. We're just over it, we're like let's just freakin' do it!"

