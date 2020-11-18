 
 

Gucci Mane Taunts Jeezy With Dead Friend Joke Ahead of 'Verzuz' Battle

The 'Black Beatles' spitter and the 'Soul Survivor' emcee have thrown jabs at each other ever since it's announced that they will face off in the season 2 premiere of the Instagram series.

AceShowbiz - Has Gucci Mane crossed the line with his latest jab at Jeezy (a.k.a. Young Jeezy)? The longtime rivals' feud has been reignited ahead of their "Verzuz" battle and now things have gotten ugly as the former is bringing the latter's late friend into the conversation.

Trying to provoke Jeezy, Gucci posted on Instagram on Tuesday, November 17, "Go dig ya patna up n***a I bet he can't say s**t," with a meme that predicts the "I Luv It" spitter's reaction. He simply captioned it with two face with tears of joy emojis.

Those who have been following the history of the two rappers' feud must have known that their beef reached its peak with the murder of Pookie Loc, an artist signed to Jeezy's label CTE who was shot and killed by Gucci in an act of self-defense. In 2005, Pookie was fatally shot by the "Black Beatles" hitmaker during an attempted robbery after Jeezy publicly placed a $10K reward for Gucci's chain.

Rumor had it, Gucci buried Pookie's body behind a middle school in Decatur which prompted a warrant to be issued for his arrest. Gucci turned himself in to police investigators in May 2005 and was subsequently charged with murder, but the DeKalb County district attorney's office dropped the murder charge in January 2006 due to insufficient evidence.

Earlier this year, Gucci taunted Jeezy over the death of his friend by posting a meme of a reenactment of the shoot-out that led to Pookie's death.

Thus, it came as a surprise when it was officially announced that Gucci and Jeezy would face off each other in the season 2 premiere of "Verzuz" this Thursday, November 19. "Tell buddy get ready Thursday Nov 19 @verzuztv Trap God vs Snow cone," Gucci shared the news on his Instagram page.

Jeezy responded by trolling his nemesis, writing, "SAY lil guwop SEE YOU ON THE 19th. DON'T SEND YA CLONE! BIG SNO #R2."

