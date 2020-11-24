'The Voice' Recap: John Legend and Blake Shelton Use Their Steal in Night 2 of Knockout

 
 

Desz and Sid Kingsley from Team Kelly open up the new episode of the long-running show as Desz belts out 'Can We Talk' by Tevin Campbell, while Sid opts to sing 'Make it Rain' by Foy Vance.

  • Nov 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - The Knockout Rounds of "The Voice" season 19 continued in a new episode, which aired on Monday, November 23. At the end of the episode, five singers were sent home while the others were moving to the next round. Meanwhile, coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton were the only ones who could use their save as Gwen Stefani used hers in the previous episode.

Desz and Sid Kingsley from Team Kelly opened up the night. Desz belted out "Can We Talk" by Tevin Campbell, while Sid opted to sing "Make it Rain" by Foy Vance. Both singers nailed their own performance, making it a hard decision for Kelly to make. However, she eventually decided that Desz was the winner. Thankfully for Sid, Blake used his save on him, so he went to his team.

Team Blake's Jim Ranger and Jus Jon then took to the stage for the next Knockout. Jus Jon hoped to defeat Jim by singing "Finesse" by Bruno Mars. Meanwhile, his opponent chose to belt out "Humble and Kind" by Tim McGraw which he dedicated to his kids. Jim's vocal stunned everyone and the coaches all gave him a standing ovation. Jus Jon's performance was fun, but Blake didn't seem to think it was enough to win over Jim. Jim went to the next round, while Jus Jon was eliminated.

Bailey Rey and Lauren Frihauf from Team John then took the stage. Bailey sang "Let Me Down Easy" by Billy Currington before Lauren following it up with a performance of "Cry Baby" by Janis Joplin. Lauren impressed Gwen and Blake, who gave her a standing ovation at the end of her performance. Despite that, John named Bailey as the winner and Lauren was sent home.

Following it up were other singers from Team Blake, Ian Flanigan and James Pyle. James showed off his skills by singing "In My Blood" by Shawn Mendes, while Ian picked Luke Combs' "Beautiful Crazy". Ian perfectly showed off what he got during his performance, while James was a little bit of a mess. Ian was the winner of the Knockout with James being eliminated.

Before Team Kelly's Kelsie Watts and Madeline Consoer performed, viewers were offered montage featuring Team Gwen's Joseph Soul defeating Van Andrew. Kelsie later belted out "You Oughta Know" by Alanis Morissette, noting that the lyrics hit home for her. As for Madeline, she went with "Die from a Broken Heart" by Maddie & Ta. Kelly eventually kept Madeline on her team while Kelsie was eliminated.

Concluding the night 2 of Knockout Rounds were Chloe Hogan and Carter Rubin from Team Gwen. Hoping to stay on the competition, Carter chose to sing "You Say" by Lauren Daigle. As for Chloe, she opted for "Weak" by SWV. Carter totally killed her performance of the emotional ballad and even moved Kelly to tears. Chloe then offered an equally stunning performance that excited John. After a long deliberation, Gwen picked Carter, and John decided to steal Chloe for his team.

