Future's New Girlfriend Dess Dior Confirms Romance With Steamy Selfie

The 22-year-old female rapper shares a picture of the 'Life Is Good' hitmaker caressing her booty after they've been seen together around Atlanta in the last few weeks.

Nov 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lori Harvey who? Future has apparently completely moved on from the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, whom he was rumored to be reconciling with in September, as he's now seeing another woman, Dess Dior.

The 37-year-old rapper and the 22-year-old female rapper have sparked dating rumors as they have been seen together around Atlanta in the last couple of weeks. But now Dess appeared to confirm their relationship with a steamy bathroom selfie.

The up-and-coming artist posted on her Instagram Stories a picture showing her posing in front of a mirror while her new beau was shirtless behind her. He seemed to be admiring her backside as he got a handful of her booty while looking down at it.

While the two have not spoken publicly about their relationship, Future and Dess seem to be enjoying a romantic getaway now. Recently, her Instagram Story posts featured her posing-up by palm trees and going horseback riding on the beach.

Dess is currently working on building her burgeoning music career. She has already released a 2020 EP entitled "Definition of Dess" along with a slew of singles. She's best known for her songs such as "NO Hook", "Talk to Me" and "Summertime".

Dess is Jayda Cheaves' best friend, and the two gal pals have been partying with Lil Baby and Future as of late. Some pictures from their outings showing the Atlanta-born spitter in the background while she was dancing fueled the dating speculation.

Future was previously in a relationship with Lori from late 2019. The popular Instagram model stayed by his side amid his paternity lawsuit with one of his baby mamas, Eliza Reign. However, they seemed to break up in August as they suddenly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Lori herself was rumored to be seeing Akon's brother Abou "Bu" Thiam after they were seeing hanging out together in a Miami nightclub last October.